FAU pauses national search for the next provost

Prior to the pause, the university partnered with Parker Executive Search, a leading global executive search firm, to find possible candidates for the position.

A month after announcing a national search for its next provost and vice president for academic affairs, FAU is pausing the search indefinitely.

“The Provost Search is being paused until further notice, in light of President [John] Kelly’s resignation that will become effective December 2022,” said FAU Spokesperson Brittany Silvestri.

Prior to the pause, the university partnered with Parker Executive Search, a leading global executive search firm, to find possible candidates for the position.

The indefinite pause occurs as Bret Danilowicz, who served as FAU’s provost for four years, officially departed for Radford University to become its president on July 1.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.