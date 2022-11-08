FAU cancels classes in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole

There will be no classes for the remainder of the week.

FAU canceled all classes for the remainder of the week to prepare for impact from Tropical Storm Nicole. There are no classes on Friday due to Veteran’s Day.

“All FAU campuses will suspend operations and all classes, including online classes, are canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10,” the advisory read.

This announcement comes as public schools in Palm Beach County canceled classes for the week on Tuesday. There will be six schools in the county where people can take shelter: Independence Middle School, Palm Beach Gardens High School, Palm Beach Central High School, Park Vista High School, Lake Shore Middle School, and Pahokee Middle-Senior High.

Tropical Storm Nicole currently has wind speeds of up to 50 miles per hour but is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Florida’s east coast, where Boca Raton is located, is under a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch, as Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County.

To check the status of the school and any other information, go to FAU’s advisory website.

