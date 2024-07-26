Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Barry Kaye Auditorium

George W. Bush visits FAU, speaks on foreign conflicts, 2024 election • 523 Views

2
Photo of Matias Weir in his Team Argentina uniform.

Hockey: Argentinian national team welcomes back FAU student Matias Weir • 330 Views

3
Portrait of President-elect Donald Trump. Digital photograph, 2016. Library of Congress

FAU community reacts to historic Trump conviction • 304 Views

4
A large excavator began tearing down the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on June 15, causing debris to fall and dust to spread across the campus.

‘A constant reminder’: MSD graduates from FAU frustrated with timing of building demolition • 277 Views

5
The TV poster (left) is courtesy of HBO and the book cover (right) is courtesy of Scribner. Collage by Michelle Rodriguez.

HBO’s “The Outsider” is bingeable but far from flawless • 267 Views

‘Pardon our dust’: S.E. Wimberly Library under construction with temporary floor closures

On June 10, Florida Atlantic University Libraries initiated construction for the S.E. Wimberly Library, which is expected to be completed by Feb. 2025
The+construction+site+of+the+S.E.+Wimberly+Library%E2%80%99s+fourth+floor+on+July+23.+
Michael Cook
The construction site of the S.E. Wimberly Library’s fourth floor on July 23.
Michael Cook, News Editor
July 26, 2024

“Please pardon our dust as we upgrade the S.E. Wimberly Library to enhance your educational experience,” reads an announcement on the Florida Atlantic University Libraries website referring to the library’s $4.2 million deferred maintenance project an initiative to perform necessary repairs that were previously postponed. 

This project intends to fix air quality issues throughout the library, says Alexis Broussard, the community engagement coordinator at University Libraries. She notes that it is the first significant renovation in the library’s history, which started on June 10 and is expected to be completed by Feb. 2025.

The library will remain open during construction, but temporary floor closures have been scheduled in phases to minimize disruptions. According to the University Libraries website, the fourth and fifth floors are currently unavailable, with an anticipated completion date of Aug. 6.

Broussard mentioned that at the start of the project, the lobby was the first floor to undergo construction to install new lighting fixtures. It reopened to the public on July 16. 

“During the month-long lobby renovation and temporary area closures, we provided clear signage directing students to the alternate entrance and study areas,” Broussard wrote in an email to the UP.

Broussard recommends checking the library’s website for updates on floor closures before visiting, as all public areas in the library will undergo renovation at different times.

Azita Dotiwala, FAU’s senior director of budget and planning for facilities management, provided further information about the future renovations. 

“The project will repair the window sealants to address moisture intrusion, upgrade the HVAC system which is past its useful life, and replace interior duct work which involves removal and replacement of ceilings and light fixtures,” Dotiwala wrote in an email to the UP.

Dotiwala added that the state is primarily funding the project budget of $4.2 million to support system-wide deferred maintenance projects. She also said the university has provided additional funds for the project due to the scale and complexity of the work.

Michael Cook is a News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Presidential Search Committee members gather for their first fiscal year 2024-2025 meeting, held on July 24, 2024—screenshot courtesy of the committee’s meeting Zoom call.
FAU’s new presidential search committee aims for January 2025 candidate list
A large excavator began tearing down the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on June 15, causing debris to fall and dust to spread across the campus.
‘A constant reminder’: MSD graduates from FAU frustrated with timing of building demolition
Portrait of President-elect Donald Trump. Digital photograph, 2016. Library of Congress
FAU community reacts to historic Trump conviction
A caution sign for the hurricane season with a satellite map background.
FAU experts offer tips for hurricane season
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAUs website.
BOT Chair Piero Bussani announces the new FAU Presidential Search Committee
Photo of Sowmya Gudla, courtesy of the GoFundMe page by Tarun Pagidipalli.
Police: Driver strikes and kills FAU alumna in Boca Raton
About the Contributor
Michael Cook
Michael Cook, News Editor
Michael is a junior multimedia journalism major with a minor in public relations. His journalism journey began in 2021 when he served as a writer for his high school yearbook and won "Journalist of the Year." He currently aspires to become a television news producer.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *