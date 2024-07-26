‘Pardon our dust’: S.E. Wimberly Library under construction with temporary floor closures

“Please pardon our dust as we upgrade the S.E. Wimberly Library to enhance your educational experience,” reads an announcement on the Florida Atlantic University Libraries website referring to the library’s $4.2 million deferred maintenance project — an initiative to perform necessary repairs that were previously postponed.

This project intends to fix air quality issues throughout the library, says Alexis Broussard, the community engagement coordinator at University Libraries. She notes that it is the first significant renovation in the library’s history, which started on June 10 and is expected to be completed by Feb. 2025.

The library will remain open during construction, but temporary floor closures have been scheduled in phases to minimize disruptions. According to the University Libraries website, the fourth and fifth floors are currently unavailable, with an anticipated completion date of Aug. 6.

Broussard mentioned that at the start of the project, the lobby was the first floor to undergo construction to install new lighting fixtures. It reopened to the public on July 16.

“During the month-long lobby renovation and temporary area closures, we provided clear signage directing students to the alternate entrance and study areas,” Broussard wrote in an email to the UP.

Broussard recommends checking the library’s website for updates on floor closures before visiting, as all public areas in the library will undergo renovation at different times.

Azita Dotiwala, FAU’s senior director of budget and planning for facilities management, provided further information about the future renovations.

“The project will repair the window sealants to address moisture intrusion, upgrade the HVAC system which is past its useful life, and replace interior duct work which involves removal and replacement of ceilings and light fixtures,” Dotiwala wrote in an email to the UP.

Dotiwala added that the state is primarily funding the project budget of $4.2 million to support system-wide deferred maintenance projects. She also said the university has provided additional funds for the project due to the scale and complexity of the work.

