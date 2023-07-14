OPINION: FAU presidential search panelist: Our work has been ‘slandered’

The intersection of politics and academia is at the same time both fragile and dangerous. This has never been more clear than this past week, when it appears that political influence may have pressured the State University System Board of Governors to halt the search process for the next president of Florida Atlantic University.

Numerous press reports suggest that the motive for this interference is that the university committee empowered to conduct the search did not include the governor’s reported personal selection for the position among the three outstanding candidates put forward to the school’s board of trustees for nomination to the position.

