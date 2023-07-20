College of Medicine dean steps down, interim to take over

Later this month, Dr. Julie Pilitsis will transition out of her role as dean of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, according to a July 12 email announcement from Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Russ Ivy.

Dr. Pilitsis, a practicing neurosurgeon, began serving as dean in February 2022 after holding multiple administrative positions at Albany Medical College. She will continue at the university in a role focusing on medical affairs and strategic initiatives, per Ivy’s email.

Ivy has appointed Dr. Curtis Whitehair to serve as interim dean, starting July 27.

Dr. Whitehair is currently the Senior Associate Dean of Graduate Medical Education at the College of Medicine. He graduated from the Ross University School of Medicine and is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation.

According to Venus Davis Wallace, the college’s director of Graduate Medical Education, Whitehair has just returned from leave as of July 20. The UP will update this story upon his response.

“He has a well-rounded background as a medical educator and clinical leader, and he is a known collaborator both within the college and in the extended community – making him a particularly good fit during this time of expansion and transition,” wrote Ivy.

Mary Rasura is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this article or others, you can email her at [email protected] or send a DM @maryrasura.