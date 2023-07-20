Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
FAU Boca Raton campus Administration Building.

Stock photo of Nolan Schanuel (center).

Administration. Ryan Murphy | Contributing Photographer

Outfielder Dylan Goldstein (#8) last season running to first base in a game against in-state rival Florida International.

BREAKING NEWS

College of Medicine dean steps down, interim to take over

Dr. Julie Pilitsis, who has served as dean of the College of Medicine since February 2022, will step down at the end of July. Dr. Curtis Whitehair will take over as interim dean July 27.
Exterior+of+the+Charles+E.+Schmidt+College+of+Medicine.
Courtesy of Schmidt College of Medicine Marketing
Exterior of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.
Mary Rasura, Staff Writer
July 20, 2023

Later this month, Dr. Julie Pilitsis will transition out of her role as dean of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, according to a July 12 email announcement from Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Russ Ivy.

Dr. Julie Pilitsis official headshot. Courtesy of FAU College of Medicine.

Dr. Pilitsis, a practicing neurosurgeon, began serving as dean in February 2022 after holding multiple administrative positions at Albany Medical College. She will continue at the university in a role focusing on medical affairs and strategic initiatives, per Ivy’s email.

Ivy has appointed Dr. Curtis Whitehair to serve as interim dean, starting July 27. 

Dr. Whitehair is currently the Senior Associate Dean of Graduate Medical Education at the College of Medicine. He graduated from the Ross University School of Medicine and is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Dr. Curtis Whitehair official headshot. Courtesy of FAU College of Medicine.

According to Venus Davis Wallace, the college’s director of Graduate Medical Education, Whitehair has just returned from leave as of July 20. The UP will update this story upon his response.

“He has a well-rounded background as a medical educator and clinical leader, and he is a known collaborator both within the college and in the extended community – making him a particularly good fit during this time of expansion and transition,” wrote Ivy.

 

 

