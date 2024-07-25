FAU’s new presidential search committee aims for January 2025 candidate list

The first Florida Atlantic University Presidential Search Committee meeting took place Wednesday, officially kicking off the search for the university’s next president after a year-long hold.

The Presidential Search Committee Chair, Sherry Murphy, led the meeting to discuss important elements of the new search process, including the duties of the Presidential Search Committee, the implications of Florida’s Sunshine Law and an overview of the recruiting procedures managed by Tennessee-based search firm Buffkin/Baker.

The formation of a new 15-member Presidential Search Committee assisted by the firm Buffkin/Baker marks the revival of the presidential search process, which had been on hold for nearly a year after state officials claimed there were “anomalies” in the process and exerted pressure to suspend the search.

The decision to restart the search was made after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody determined that FAU’s suspended presidential search violated the Sunshine Law by anonymously ranking candidates to a search firm, which then presented the rankings back to the committee.

According to the “Charge to the Presidential Search Committee” letter, the committee’s responsibilities are to conduct initial interviews and recommend a list of qualified candidates to the Board of Trustees.

With help from Buffkin/Baker staff, members will oversee the creation of a dedicated search webpage, set a calendar of public events, and establish criteria that align with FAU’s mission and strategic goals. Their goal is to submit the final list of candidates by January 2025.

“Transparency and community involvement is important in any selection process,” said Daniel Jones, FAU’s vice president of legal affairs. “Adhering to the Sunshine Law is not just a legal obligation but a commitment to maintaining the trust of our university community.”

The Sunshine Law, specifically Article I, Section 24 of the Florida Constitution, outlines and guarantees the public’s right to access records and attend meetings, ensuring transparency in all proceedings related to official business.

Florida Statutes Chapter 286, known as the “Open Meetings Law,” similarly requires all governmental board meetings to be open to the public, with adequate notice provided and minutes recorded.

Ann Yates, representing Buffkin/Baker, explained that the search firm will assist in identifying and ranking potential candidates. The presidential search process, Yates explained, will begin with listening sessions to gather input from the community on the ideal candidate profile and their priorities for the next president.

In the fall, the committee plans to introduce a new section on the university’s website for receiving referrals, recommendations, and nominations. By winter, the committee will begin evaluating potential candidates based on the gathered criteria and community input.

The committee will meet regularly as the search progresses, providing monthly updates to the university community. The next meeting is scheduled for August 14 at 10 A.M., at which the committee will begin outlining the selection criteria.

