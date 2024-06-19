Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Kenneth R. Williams Administration Building

FAU sees a record-high 46,000 first-year applicants, raising questions about university’s success • 4625 Views

2
Portrait of President-elect Donald Trump. Digital photograph, 2016. Library of Congress

FAU community reacts to historic Trump conviction • 534 Views

3
Cover of “Not Like Us,” by Kendrick Lamar, Courtesy of Apple Music

Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake: How a rap brawl became a series of serious accusations • 532 Views

4
Solidarity protestors gathered in front of the administration building, wearing face coverings for protection of their identities.

‘Free Palestine, Divest FAU’: Students hold protest and vigil for Palestine • 512 Views

5
Photo of Sowmya Gudla, courtesy of the GoFundMe page by Tarun Pagidipalli.

Police: Driver strikes and kills FAU alumna in Boca Raton • 490 Views

‘A constant reminder’: MSD graduates from FAU frustrated with timing of building demolition

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduates from Florida Atlantic University reflect on the 1200 building demolition six-years after the mass shooting that took 17 lives.
A+large+excavator+began+tearing+down+the+1200+building+at+Marjory+Stoneman+Douglas+High+School+on+June+15%2C+causing+debris+to+fall+and+dust+to+spread+across+the+campus.
Michael Cook
A large excavator began tearing down the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on June 15, causing debris to fall and dust to spread across the campus.
Michael Cook, News Editor
June 19, 2024

On June 15, crowds of people gathered behind the campus fence of Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School to watch the demolition of the 1200 Building, the site where a mass shooting occurred that took the lives of 17 individuals on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Reagan Licata, a 2022 MSD graduate and junior at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), attended the demolition to mourn a friend who was one of the 17 victims of the shooting. Licata, among other FAU students, reflected on the six-year wait to tear down the building as it presented a constant reminder of the shooting. The delay was caused by jurors needing to examine the crime scene for the shooter’s 2022 penalty trial, as reported by the Associated Press.

“I understand why they had to keep the building for evidence and so on, but I feel as though everyone spent way too long having to drive or walk past it and be reminded of that day,” Licata said. “I feel like the idea of demolishing it was talked about for too long before anything happened. It was such a big part of the healing process for most people.”

Aidan LaPaglia, a 2024 MSD graduate and an incoming freshman at FAU, feels that the building’s presence negatively impacted his campus experience, and the demolition process took an unnecessarily long time to implement.

“The six-year timeframe is absolutely absurd; in a case where all the facts are present with families and a community suffering, it should have been demolished much earlier,” LaPaglia said. “When I was a student at MSD, I felt that the presence of the building had an overwhelming impact on the campus. Sort of a constant reminder and looming thing we were just expected to walk past and ‘ignore’ daily.”

Miguel Garcia, a 2023 MSD graduate and sophomore at FAU, agreed with LaPaglia that the demolition timeline was long overdue, especially for the distress it could cause victims and grieving families.

“I believe it’s for the best that the building will be demolished; it has been vacant [and fenced off from public access] ever since that day, and it only reminds the community of such a traumatic event,” Garcia said. 

LaPaglia concurred that the shooting had created a school environment filled with fear among students. Despite the presence of two other memorials on campus, he felt strongly that the most fitting response would be to construct a monument at the demolition site dedicated to the 17 lives. However, it’s unclear at the moment what the Broward County School Board will do to replace the building. 

Michael Cook is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].   

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Portrait of President-elect Donald Trump. Digital photograph, 2016. Library of Congress
FAU community reacts to historic Trump conviction
A caution sign for the hurricane season with a satellite map background.
FAU experts offer tips for hurricane season
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAUs website.
BOT Chair Piero Bussani announces the new FAU Presidential Search Committee
Photo of Sowmya Gudla, courtesy of the GoFundMe page by Tarun Pagidipalli.
Police: Driver strikes and kills FAU alumna in Boca Raton
FAU signage on the second floor of the Breezeway.
FAU unveils fall 2024 freshman numbers and new dorms for 2026
Parking lot 16, reserved for commuting students with blue permits, had an excavator and landscaping debris at the construction site surrounded by temporary blue privacy screen fencing on May 17.
FAU expands parking capacity at lots 16 and 18
About the Contributor
Michael Cook
Michael Cook, News Editor
Michael is a junior multimedia journalism major with a minor in public relations. His journalism journey began in 2021 when he served as a writer and won "Journalist of the Year" for his high school yearbook. He currently aspires to become a television news producer.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *