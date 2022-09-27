FAU cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian

The university will determine the status for Thursday and after at a later date.

Starting today at 5 p.m., FAU canceled all classes through Wednesday, Sept. 28, in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

“All FAU campuses will suspend operations and all classes, including online classes, are canceled for Wednesday, Sept. 28,” the advisory read. “A decision about Thursday, Sept. 29, classes and operations for the Boca Raton, Davie, Jupiter, Fort Lauderdale and SeaTech campuses will be made as information becomes available.”

Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 120 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

South Florida is under a tropical storm warning, and Governor Ron DeSantis recently declared a state of emergency.

To check the status of the school and any other information, go to FAU’s advisory website.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.