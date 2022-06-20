President+John+Kelly+to+step+down+at+the+end+of+the+calendar+year

Kelly will take his role as the university president emeritus starting in 2023.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

FAU President John Kelly will step down after eight years, according to an email from Board of Trustees Chairman Brad Levine.

“Dr. Kelly will remain as president until the end of this calendar year,” Levine wrote. “In the New Year, as University President Emeritus, he will focus his efforts on two roles that are very important to him: On a personal level, his family, and on a professional level, steering FAU to the Carnegie R1 classification for ‘very high research activity.’”

Levine said he will update the community on the next steps throughout the coming weeks, including appointing an interim president and conducting a national search to find the eighth president in the university’s history.

“The search will be a comprehensive, methodical, all-inclusive effort and will involve our faculty, business leaders, philanthropic supporters, and other friends of the university,” wrote Levine.

He concluded the letter listing some of Kelly’s accomplishments throughout the years, including playing a major role in putting together the Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence, and providing the university and Boca Raton a new level of television exposure with the move to the American Athletic Conference.

“As the opportunities arise, please thank President Kelly. The university owes him our gratitude,” Levine wrote.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.