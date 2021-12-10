Provost Danilowicz to leave FAU; taking on presidency at Radford University

He will officially assume the role on July 1, 2022.

Current Provost Bret Danilowicz will soon be departing Florida Atlantic University for southwestern Virginia. The Board of Visitors at Radford University have selected him to become Radford University’s president, and announced their selection of Danilowicz on Dec 9.

As provost, Danilowicz is in charge of all academic affairs at FAU. He also oversees FAU’s ten colleges and degree programs.

Danilowicz has served as the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs since July 2018, having previously worked as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Oklahoma State University. Radford University is a public university located in Radford, Va.

The Provost’s office directed a UP reporter to contact media relations for comment, and university spokesperson Joshua Glanzer did not respond by publication time.

