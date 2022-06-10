FAU announces a national search for the next provost

The university will partner with Parker Executive Search to find possible candidates for the position.

On Thursday, FAU announced via email a national search for its next provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The university will partner with Parker Executive Search, a leading global executive search firm, to find possible candidates for the position. The provost is responsible for leading the Division of Academic Affairs and helps President John Kelly set academic priorities by putting funds into those priorities.

Safiya George, the search chair and dean of the College of Nursing, sent the email on behalf of the university to detail the process.

“Candidates will be recruited over the next few months, with hopes of bringing finalists to campus in late September,” wrote George.

The search goes underway as Bret Danilowicz departs for Radford University to become its president on July 1. He leaves FAU after four years of serving as the provost.

According to George, the university encourages faculty and staff to participate by suggesting people who may qualify. To nominate candidates for the position, click here.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.