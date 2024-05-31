Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Kenneth R. Williams Administration Building

FAU sees a record-high 46,000 first-year applicants, raising questions about university’s success • 4560 Views

2
A photograph depicting/showing the FAFSA form

Florida Atlantic University staff extend enrollment deadline to May 15 amid FAFSA concerns • 843 Views

3
Exterior of the FAU police station, a police car is parked out front.

Naked man wanders across FAU campus, detained by FAU police • 748 Views

4
“The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift, Courtesy of Apple Music

Weekly Music Spotlight: “The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift • 502 Views

5
Solidarity protestors gathered in front of the administration building, wearing face coverings for protection of their identities.

‘Free Palestine, Divest FAU’: Students hold protest and vigil for Palestine • 465 Views

Inside FAU’s international recruiting process: How it occurs and varies by sport

16 out of 18 athletic teams at FAU have international athletes; the distance requires an extra digital effort by coaches to recruit
FAU+mens+soccer+gathering+for+their+2021+spring+opener
FAU Athletics
FAU men’s soccer gathering for their 2021 spring opener
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
May 31, 2024

At Florida Atlantic University, 16 out of the 18 athletic teams have international athletes, softball and spirit/dance are the two exceptions. The geographical distance requires coaches to adopt various strategies for recruiting athletes.  

According to the International Student Services, FAU is highly ranked amongst the most ethnically and culturally diverse universities in the country. Students from approximately 100 different countries come to FAU. 

The Owls teams with the most international players are men’s soccer (12), the golf teams  (13), tennis (12) and swimming and diving (16). 

“I travel twice a year. I’ll go to Europe, usually in the first week of June and the first week of August,” women’s golf head coach Heather Bowie said. “There’s really big tournaments over there that kids from all different countries will come to, so you’re able to see probably 150 different kids at a time.”

The women’s golf team is made up of seven international players out of nine total, and the men’s golf team has six international players out of twelve.

2024 FAU women’s golf Paradise Invitational (FAU Athletics)

Men’s golf head coach Adrien Mork shared that he also travels to Europe to attend the European Boys Championship, which has 18 and under players. In this tournament, countries from all over the world bring their best six players to compete.

During early August, Mork stays in the States to attend the U.S. junior tournament. This year it will be played at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Some of the top Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) golfers have won it, such as Tiger Woods, Jordan Speith and Scottie Scheffler. 

“There are budget restraints, so we can’t go all the time,” men’s soccer head coach Joey Worthen said. “We usually make one trip internationally each year to try and find players. [If] we have a connection that we’ve been given a tip on some players, we’d go to watch them in person and meet them.”

Soccer and golf are two major sports that dominate internationally, each having competitive leagues in their own country. However, with sports such as beach volleyball, which has four international players, traveling for recruitment occurs less frequently. 

Julie Honzovicova and Ashleigh Adams against USF (FAU Athletics-Keira Arimenta)

“It’s been a few years since we went [traveled]. The last time we went was Sumer 2019…The plan is to go back, hopefully, next summer to watch again since [players] Julie [Honzovicova] and Marketa [Svozilova] are going to be graduating next year,” beach volleyball head coach Steve Grotowski said. 

Aside from traveling, college recruiting sites are critical in bringing players to the coaches’ attention. 

All four coaches stated that they use recruiting tools when finding athletes. Worthen provided College Scholarships USA as one example of a recruitment site he uses.  

“It’s a lot easier to get American kids on campus and interact with them,” Grotowski said. 

With recruiting internationally, coaches have to rely on building a relationship with the recruiter and trusting them, rather than the athlete. 

Bowie spent 17 years playing in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). Mork grew up in France and came to the U.S. to play college golf. He then went on to play in the PGA for about 10 years. Both golf coaches utilize their personal connections from their experiences playing professionally when finding athletes.

After the coaches narrow down their contenders, they conduct Zoom or phone call interviews with potential players in order to get to know them on a deeper personal level, aside from their athletic statistics. They emphasized knowing their athletes and understanding who they are as a person, so they can help them with the difficult transition and ensure that their personality would be a good addition to the team. 

“When they come over here, they’re going to be here for four years and it’s like inviting someone into your family who spends a lot of time together and you have to make sure that fits right,” Bowie said.

Coming to the U.S. provides athletes with opportunities to continue their careers, not only during college but with a chance to go on to compete in leagues. 

“The players want to come to the U.S. because it’s a chance to continue their education and then also to continue to play soccer,” Worthen said. 

NaShawn Tyson with Adrien Mork at Invitational

Worthen has noticed that international soccer players typically hope to get a professional contract in their country when they are 16. When they realize that isn’t an option, they’ll look towards playing at the university level in the U.S.

The same rule holds true for golf, Bowie stated that the PGA and LPGA are a large draw for international golf players to come to the U.S. for university. 

FAU’s location holds its own appeal that draws athletes to come. The warmer South Florida weather draws athletes to FAU, according to the four coaches, as athletics can take place outside year-round.

“I think a lot of the reasons why everyone here loves FAU is our location. The fact that they get to come to the U.S. but then come specifically to Florida and to Boca versus being in Oklahoma or Kansas is a real selling point,” Worthen said. 

Grotowski said that when his athletes returned home to the Czech Republic over winter break, they returned to FAU and jokingly told him it was too cold for them because they’re used to the warmer weather. 

Despite the weather appeals, Bowie explained that because FAU isn’t a larger university, athletes from the states are drawn away from it. She says that they value a “big-time school,” that gives them experiences such as football Saturdays.

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or X(Twitter) @MeganBruinsma.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Golf
Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.
Women’s Golf: Heather Bowie Young hired as new head coach
More in Soccer
FAU graduate defender Tom Abrahamsson (#20) defending the ball against a Charlotte player during the Owls 3-1 loss in the AAC Mens Soccer Tournament semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
Men's Soccer: FAU faces defeat in semifinals to Charlotte 49ers
Rotem Fadida draping the Israel flag before the Owls 2-0 win against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Oct. 8, 2023.
‘I have to support my people’: Israeli men’s soccer goalie says soccer is his safe space
FAU junior forward Noah Kvifte (#33) retrieving the ball during the Owls 2-0 home win over the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
Men’s Soccer: Late goal advances FAU over ranked FIU
FAU junior forward Drew Dempsey (#8) and SMU senior midfielder Mackenzie Rudden (#8) fighting for the ball during the Owls 3-0 loss to the Mustangs in the semifinals of the AAC Womens Soccer Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU eliminated by SMU in semifinals
FAU junior forward Noah Kvifte (#33) progressing the ball down the field against the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers during the Owls 2-0 win over the Blazers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
Men’s Soccer: FAU falls to USF in season finale, still 6-seed
FAU womens soccer players celebrating senior midfielder Molly Setsmas (#29) second-half goal against the 2-seed University of South Florida (USF) Bulls. The Owls won 1-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Women's Soccer: FAU upsets USF in AAC Tournament Quarterfinals
About the Contributor
Megan Bruinsma
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
Megan is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. She has grown up with a passion for watching and playing sports. She’s excited to continue her journey of learning how to cover sports in a professional sense. Megan has hopes to become a sports reporter for an NFL or NBA team.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *