Games rescheduled for FAU men’s and women’s basketball

The games will take place a week before the C-USA tournament.

Men’s basketball will play Middle Tennessee on March 4 and 5, while the women’s team will head to Charlotte on March 5 and 6. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU men’s and women’s basketball is having some of their games be rescheduled by Conference USA.

This comes after both teams have had multiple games be postponed due to COVID-19. Men’s basketball had its matchups against Middle Tennessee, Marshall, and Western Kentucky postponed earlier in the season, while the women’s team had its games against Charlotte and Marshall delayed as well.

FAU men’s basketball is currently 8-7 (3-3 C-USA) for the season, as the team hasn’t played since the double-header against Charlotte on Jan. 29 and 30.

For the women’s team, they are coming off a 75-70 victory over Western Kentucky as they are 4-8 (2-6 C-USA) so far this season.

The men’s team will now host Middle Tennessee on March 4 and 5, both games starting at 6 p.m. in the Burrow. Both games will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

FAU women’s basketball will have its rescheduled games on the road as they take on the Charlotte 49ers on March 5 and 6, with both matchups starting at 3 p.m. The games will be broadcast on YouTube.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.