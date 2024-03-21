Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Men’s Basketball: Where to watch FAU play in March Madness

A list of on and off-campus watch parties for FAU’s first round game against Northwestern on Friday, Mar. 22 at 12:15 PM.
FAU+Students+and+fans+storm+the+Barry+Kaye+auditorium+stage+after+another+victory+in+March+madness%2C+locking+the+Owls+spot+in+the+Final+Four
Nicholas Windfelder
FAU Students and fans storm the Barry Kaye auditorium stage after another victory in March madness, locking the Owls spot in the Final Four
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
March 21, 2024

On Friday, March 22, the No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic Owls will face the No. 9 seed Northwestern University Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA tournament. 

Despite the Owls’ heartbreaking loss in the American Athletic Conference semifinals to Temple, the Owls were still able to secure an at-large bid in March Madness and go dancing back-to-back for the first time in school history. 

The game will be televised on CBS at 12:15 p.m. EST from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

If you are in South Florida, here is a list of watch parties for the game :

On-Campus 

  • Barry Kaye Auditorium in the Student Union on the Boca Raton campus. Doors open at noon. 

Off-Campus 

  • Biergarten, 309 Via De Palmas #90, Boca Raton, Florida, 33432
  • Duffy’s, 4800 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, Florida, 33073
  • Duffy’s, 11588 US-1, North Palm Beach, Florida, 33408
  • Hijinks Sports Grill, 133 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, Florida, 33432
  • The Standard, 187 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, Florida, 33432

If you’re headed to Brooklyn, the FAU Alumni Association is hosting the pregame from 9-11:30 a.m. before tip-off, at the Dave and Busters on 625 Atlantic Ave, Suite 311, Brooklyn, New York 11217. 

Tickets for the event are $20, including  breakfast bites and one complimentary alcoholic beverage. 

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or @giannaalbertii on Instagram for information regarding this or other stories.

Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
Nicholas Windfelder, Lead Photographer
