Men’s Basketball: Games against Western Kentucky pushed back to Sunday and Monday due to COVID-19

Additional COVID-19 testing within Western Kentucky’s program has pushed FAU’s home games back to Feb. 7 and 8.

FAU men’s basketball will now play against Western Kentucky on Feb. 7 and 8. Photo by Logan Agostino.

FAU men’s basketball had its home games in the Burrow against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers pushed back to Feb. 7 and 8 on Thursday afternoon due to COVID-19 testing within the Hilltoppers.

According to FAU Athletics, multiple members from Western Kentucky were showing symptoms of illness before the team left for Florida. They later tested negative on Thursday.

It was stated that the “entire travel party tested negative for COVID-19 on PCR swab tests on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the entire travel party will receive another PCR test Friday,” FAU Athletics said. “If those results return negative, WKU will travel to Florida on Saturday.”

The games will now commence on Feb. 7 at noon and Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. Both games will remain broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.