Women’s Basketball: Games against Marshall postponed due to COVID-19

This is the second straight week that the FAU women’s basketball team won’t be able to play due to COVID-19.

FAU’s women’s basketball team (3-7, 1-5 C-USA) have had their home games at The Burrow on Jan. 29 and 30 against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-6, 3-5 C-USA) postponed due to COVID-19.

According to FAU Athletics, the Owls won’t be able to play for the second straight week due to “COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols.”

“The two teams will work with Conference USA to potentially reschedule the games later in the season,” FAU Athletics said.

FAU was 7-3 after 10 games in the 2019-20 season, which is a stark contrast to the 3-7 start the Owls are now having.

What made this different is that all 10 games last season were against teams outside of C-USA, while this season only had four games involving non-conference opponents for the Owls. FAU went 2-2 in those games.

The Owls will continue conference play on the road against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Feb. 6 and 7, both starting at 7 p.m. Friday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+, while Saturday’s game will be on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.