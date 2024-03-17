Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Motor vehicle collision at NW 20th Street and East University Drive resulted in rollover on Feb. 16 around 2 p.m.

SUV flipped over in collision on FAU campus • 2272 Views

2
Cover of “16 Carriages,” courtesy of Apple Music.

Music Review: “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce • 603 Views

3
From JUCO to East Regional Champion: Brandon Weatherspoon’s basketball journey

From JUCO to East Regional Champion: Brandon Weatherspoon’s basketball journey • 423 Views

4
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAUs website.

FAU Board of Trustees chair resigns, board names new chair • 411 Views

5
FAU players in the huddle in their 92-84 win against the Memphis Tigers.

Men’s Basketball: Owls get revenge on the Memphis Tigers in a 92-84 win • 262 Views

Men’s Basketball: FAU falls in the AAC semifinals to Temple 74-73

Johnell Davis’ late pass on a layup sends FAU home as Temple continues its unprecedented run to the AAC Championship Game on Sunday.
Johnell+Davis+during+FAUs+74-73+loss+to+Temple+University+in+the+AAC+tournament+semifinals
Christian Proscia
Johnell Davis during FAU’s 74-73 loss to Temple University in the AAC tournament semifinals
Maddox Greenberg, Staff Writer
March 17, 2024

Fresh off of their 77-71 victory against No. 7 seed North Texas on Friday, the No. 2 Florida Atlantic Owls (25-7, 14-4 AAC) lost 74-73 to the No. 11 Temple University Owls (15-19, 5-13 AAC) in their second matchup this season in Fort Worth, Texas.

Temple advanced to their first American Athletic Conference (AAC) Men’s Basketball Conference Championship appearance in their program’s history. They are the first 11-seed to make it to the championship game.

Vlad Goldin led FAU with 23 points, Johnell Davis had 18 points. Davis and Alijah Martin both had seven rebounds.

“First of all, hats off to Temple,” FAU head coach Dusty May opened in the post game press conference. “They played with great physicality, they were very determined, and they made some big time plays. There’s a reason that they’ll be playing tomorrow because they came out here and played really, really well for four games and four days.” 

FAU started the game going on a 12-0 run after being tied 9-9 and kept the lead throughout the first half. FAU had three turnovers in the beginning of the game. Just like throughout the AAC Championship tournament, Temple came back to force a timeout by Dusty May. 

Temple started to chip away Florida Atlantic’s double digit lead to cut it within six with less than two minutes in the first half. Temple started putting the ball in danger, turning the ball over several times within that span. 

Davis scored his first point on an open layup after a steal from Brenen Lorient to extend FAU’s lead 31-22, forcing Temple to a timeout. FAU headed into the second half leading 33-25. Both teams had a combined 12 turnovers. FAU shot 52% from the field and 86% from the free throw line, while Temple shot 36% from the perimeter.

Vlad Goldin throwing a dunk down against Temple.

Goldin led both teams in scoring with 11 points, with Martin displaying his impact on the court leading with nine rebounds. Jalen Gaffney, who played in his 150th career game, contributed to seven points. FAU’s defense stood out in the first half, tallying up with three blocks and three steals, while Temple led with five steals. FAU had no second chance points in the first half, while Temple had two.

At the start of the second half, both teams were exchanging a three-point shoot around, with Temple going for 3 three-pointers in a row. After a flagrant foul by Goldin on Temple’s Matt Picarelli, Temple shortened Florida Atlantic’s lead to one, 42-41. This foul turned the game over from FAU control to Temple control. 

“They were playing physical and that’s what you expect during the tournaments when it’s everything on the line, that’s how you expect to play. I wasn’t shocked, I knew it was going to be a physical game, that’s how it was,” said Goldin on the physicality of the game and the foul on Picarelli.

Goldin stated that he “didn’t mean to” hit Picarelli in the face.

Temple went on a 21-13 run. Jordan Riley and Hysier Miller both played big roles for Temple. Miller had 13 steals for Temple. Goldin’s 21-points with a little under four minutes remaining in the second half set FAU’s deficit to two, 64-62. Davis ties the game with a layup at 64 apiece. 

AAC Co-Player of the Year Davis completed three much needed free throws on a shooting foul to get FAU within one with 27 seconds remaining. With Dezonie missing both free throws and an opportunity for Davis and FAU to score, Davis threw the ball back to Lorient who lost the ball and turned it over, sealing Temple’s victory.

“I trust these guys, man. Everyone in that locker room, we have a high level of trust and respect for, and we got to the rim down one and it’s a one-possession in an 80-possession game,” said May, defending the final play of the game.

May explained how the original play was for Davis to run the ball to the rim and if he got defended, they would’ve used one of their timeouts.

At the time of publication, FAU has been confirmed as the No. 8 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, and will play No. 9 Northwestern University on Friday, Mar. 22.

Maddox Greenberg is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him at [email protected] or DM him through Instagram @maddoxblade04 or X @MaddoxGreenberg.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Vladislav Goldin flexing after a tough bucket in FAUs 77-71 win over North Texas in the AAC quarterfinals
Men’s Basketball: Owls soar past North Texas a third time in AAC quarterfinals, 77-71
FAU players in the huddle in their 92-84 win against the Memphis Tigers.
Men’s Basketball: Owls get revenge on the Memphis Tigers in a 92-84 win
FAUs 2023-2024 WBB Roster after a 56-47 win against Charlotte on Senior Day, Mar. 3.
Women’s Basketball: The Highs and Lows of the 2023-2024 season
Johnell Davis on the breakaway dunk after a steal against North Texas.
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat North Texas 80-76 to earn season sweep
Nick Boyd locking in on the Tulane Player in FAUs 79-73 win over the Green Wave.
Men’s Basketball: Owls get the season sweep over Tulane in a 79-73 win
From JUCO to East Regional Champion: Brandon Weatherspoon’s basketball journey
From JUCO to East Regional Champion: Brandon Weatherspoon’s basketball journey
More in Sports
Report: NLRB says college athletes can unionize; how Florida Atlantic is impacted
Report: NLRB says college athletes can unionize; how Florida Atlantic is impacted
The Florida Atlantic Owls getting ready before their season- and home-opener against the Monmouth University Hawks.
FAU Football: Overview of the 2024 FAU Football Schedule
Presley Leebrick running to 3rd base after a big hit against Michigan State University on February 10th, 2024 during the Paradise Classic tournament.
Gallery: Recent FAU Softball Tournaments
FAU huddled together in their loss against USF.
Men’s Basketball: FAU falls to Memphis 78-74 in tightly contested match
Alijah Martin rising up to throw down a monster dunk over an SMU Defender
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat the SMU Mustangs 80-70 in the inaugural Sandstorm game
Jada Moore driving past her defender in FAUs 67-55 win against USF
Women’s Basketball: Owls gain their fourth AAC win after defeating USF 67-55
More in Top Stories
FAU Student for Justice in Palestine logo
Protests, threats and the FBI: The story of FAU’s inactive Students for Justice in Palestine chapter
“Saturn,” SZA, Cover Courtesy of Apple Music
Weekly Music Review Spotlight: “Saturn” by SZA
Mini pantry set up at the Heritage Park Towers lobby
SG President implores students to donate to the food pantry
Chico Bean talking to the audience on stage at the BSU Comedy Show on February 29, 2024.
BSU hosts Chico Bean, Tyler Chronicles at annual comedy show
Courtesy of @stefansophia2024 Instagram page
SG election results: Stefan Andjelkovic and Sophia Lindgren win student body president and vice president
Anti-abortion protesters hold rally on campus, eliciting mixed reactions from students
Anti-abortion protesters hold rally on campus, eliciting mixed reactions from students
About the Contributor
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is a broadcaster for FAU Owl Radio.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *