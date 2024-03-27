Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Men’s Basketball: Baylor University’s John Jakus set to replace Dusty May as next head coach

The Owls’ next head coach comes to Boca Raton with a track record of success at Baylor and Gonzaga.
FAU+Athletics+press+release+image+announcing+John+Jakus+as+the+next+head+coach+for+FAU+MBB.
Courtesy of FAU Athletics
FAU Athletics press release image announcing John Jakus as the next head coach for FAU MBB.
JD Delcastillo, Sports Editor
March 27, 2024

After losing former head coach Dusty May on Saturday to the open head coaching position at the University of Michigan, the Owls found their next head coach four days later. 

FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White confirmed to the University Press Wednesday that Baylor University Associate Head Coach John Jakus will become the next head coach of Florida Atlantic University’s men’s basketball team.

“He checks so many boxes in what we’re looking for to enhance and build on the momentum in our program,” wrote White in a statement released online.

AP journalist Tim Reynolds reported a five-year deal for Jakus. FAU officials plan to hold an introductory press conference on Friday with more details.

Jakus has spent the last ten years of his career with two successful men’s basketball programs, Gonzaga University and most recently, Baylor.

As the director of men’s basketball operations at Gonzaga from 2014 to 2017 under head coach Mark Few, the Bulldogs went to the Sweet 16, Elite Eight and National Title game in three years. 

After that, he spent six years as an associate head coach for Baylor under Scott Drew. In 2021, the Bears won their first National Championship with a record of 28-2. 

Jakus is also familiar with talent, coaching three first-round picks in the NBA Draft during his Baylor tenure: Sacramento guard Davion Mitchell, San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan and Utah guard Keyonte George. 

“This program has been in such great hands, and I have a tremendous respect for what Dusty May, his staff, and the players have accomplished,” wrote Jakus. “FAU has been one of the best teams in the nation the last two years and I am so fortunate to carry on that tradition.”

In the last two seasons, FAU has experienced their first back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in school history, along with a Final Four in 2023. 

As the assistant coach for Baylor, Jakus has a 143-53 record, including a 71-33 mark in Big 12 Conference play. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Follow along on Twitter @univpresssports for breaking news updates.

JD Delcastillo is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email him at [email protected] or DM on Instagram @jd.delcastillo or X (Twitter) @jd_delcastillo.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
JD Delcastillo, Sports Editor
JD is a junior multimedia journalism major with a minor in sports studies and digital marketing. Since high school, he knew he wanted to pursue a career in the sports industry. He's published work in magazines, started his own sports newsletter, and currently interns with ESPN West Palm.

