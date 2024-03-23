Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

After a first round exit in March Madness, Dusty May departs for University of Michigan

New information confirms that Dusty May will be bought out of his 10-year contract with FAU to become Michigan head coach.
Dusty+May+pictured+after+losing+to+Northwestern+University+on+March+22%2C+2024.
Christian Proscia
Dusty May pictured after losing to Northwestern University on March 22, 2024.
Megan Bruinsma, Staff Writer
March 23, 2024

Editor’s Note: This story was updated on March 24 to correct the school Dusty May graduated from and updated with University of Michigan President Santa Ono’s Twitter (X) confirmation of May’s new position as head coach, as well as information from the University of Michigan and Florida Atlantic’s press releases about May’s hiring at Michigan.

Head coach Dusty May led FAU’s men’s basketball team to make the first Final Four appearance last season in the university’s history. After their new taste of success, he signed a 10-year contract extension in April 2023 to remain with the Owls. 

Now, it appears that May is leaving his position at FAU and being bought-out from his contract to become the head coach at the University of Michigan Wolverines. This news comes one day after the Owls were eliminated from this season’s March Madness tournament in the first round.

Sources told ESPN that May’s Klutch Sports representative, Andy Miller, was finalizing details on a long-term deal with officials at the University of Michigan into late Saturday evening.

Late Saturday night, University of Michigan President Santa Ono posted on Twitter (X) welcoming May to the team.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dusty May to the University of Michigan as our new head basketball coach,” the Tweet reads.

In a press release by the University of Michigan, May has signed a five-year contract with an average annual value of $3.75 million.

“This is a dream come true for me, my wife Anna, and my boys Jack, Charlie and Eli. I want to offer my thanks to President Santa Ono, Athletics Director Warde Manuel and the U-M Board of Regents for this opportunity,” said May in Michigan’s press release.

In May’s statement through FAU, May thanks FAU VP and Director of Athletics’ Brian White for giving him his first opportunity to be a head coach. He goes on to thank the FAU fanbase for their support.

“I am also so appreciate of the support from our passionate fans and donors and will miss it greatly.”

In six years as head coach, May is the Owls’ all-time leader in wins with a record of 101-60. He was hired in 2018 to build FAU into a team that would consistently compete on the national stage. May led FAU to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, a program first. 

White states that although May is gone, the men’s basketball program “is in an incredible position of strength” thanks to success that he brought, and that the school will “move swiftly” with their search for the next head coach.

May, originally from the Midwest, graduated from Indiana University and served as a student manager on their basketball team. His first appearance as an assistant coach came at the University of Eastern Michigan in 2005. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Megan Bruinsma is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected], DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or X(Twitter) @MeganBruinsma. 

