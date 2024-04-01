Men’s Basketball: Multiple players enter transfer portal

Editor’s Note: This story was updated on April 2 to report that Vlad Goldin has decided to declare for the 2024 NBA draft while remaining in the transfer portal and maintaining college eligibility with the consideration of returning to FAU.

At the time of publication, multiple reports state that center Vladislav Goldin, guard Nick Boyd, and forward Giancarlo Rosado have entered the transfer portal.

Both Boyd and Rosado announced their plans to transfer via social media, where they stated they are open to the possibility of returning to FAU, but intend to gauge the interests of other schools.

On April 2, Goldin announced that he has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while remaining in the portal, maintaining college eligibility with the consideration of returning to FAU.

This news comes three days after recently introduced head coach John Jakus’ introductory press-conference on Friday, which Boyd, Rosado and Goldin attended. During the conference, Jakus said he asked the currently rostered players to give him until Monday before making any decisions on transferring.

All three players were integral contributors to the team that made the Final Four during the 2022-2023 season.

Boyd missed seven games this past season due to a lower leg injury, and Rosado missed nine games due to a knee sprain as well.

This past season, Goldin averaged: 25 minutes, 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game on 67% shooting.

Boyd averaged: 23.9 minutes, 9.3 points, and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Rosado averaged: 12.6 minutes, 4.8 points, and three rebounds per game on 52.6% shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available, as well as if more players enter the transfer portal.

JD Delcastillo is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email him at [email protected] or DM on Instagram @jd.delcastillo or X (Twitter) @jd_delcastillo.