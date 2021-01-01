Men’s Basketball: Games against Middle Tennessee postponed due to COVID-19
The games were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within Middle Tennessee.
January 1, 2021
The FAU men’s basketball team (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) had their games against Middle Tennessee (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) postponed due to COVID-19 complications.
FAU Athletics cited “positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact tracing measures” within Middle Tennessee’s men’s basketball team as the reason behind delaying the games.
Last season’s matchup against Middle Tennessee resulted in a 97-94 overtime win for the Owls.
The games against Middle Tennessee were originally going to be FAU’s first games against Conference USA opponents this season.
FAU’s last game against a conference opponent was Old Dominion in the 2020 C-USA tournament, where the Owls won 66-56.
As a result, FAU and Middle Tennessee will negotiate with C-USA to reschedule.
The men’s team will now begin their C-USA games on the road against Old Dominion on Jan. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.
Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press and is majoring in accounting. He is a big fan of basketball and soccer, as he's all for...
