FAU Men’s Basketball: Games against Marshall postponed

This weekend’s series has been postponed due to contact tracing.

Everett Winchester attempts a shot during FAU’s 74-71 loss to Charlotte on Jan. 23, 2021. Photo by Eston Parker III.

The FAU men’s basketball team (8-7, 3-3 C-USA) will not be playing Marshall (9-4, 3-3 C-USA) this Friday and Saturday in Huntington, WV.

There has been contact tracing in FAU’s Tier 1 travel party, according to FAU Athletics.

FAU started conference play with two losses to Old Dominion. The Owls won three straight after that, including their blowout win over FIU on Jan. 16. The streak came to an end Saturday after FAU lost to Charlotte 74-71.

Last season, the Owls were 4-2 in conference play through six games and finished 8-10.

FAU’s next games are scheduled for Feb. 5 and 6 at home against Western Kentucky. Those games will be broadcast on ESPN+. The first game of that series will start at 7 p.m., with the second starting at 4 p.m.

Bryce Totz is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @brycetotz.