Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Motor vehicle collision at NW 20th Street and East University Drive resulted in rollover on Feb. 16 around 2 p.m.

SUV flipped over in collision on FAU campus • 2305 Views

2
Cover of “16 Carriages,” courtesy of Apple Music.

Music Review: “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce • 644 Views

3
From JUCO to East Regional Champion: Brandon Weatherspoon’s basketball journey

From JUCO to East Regional Champion: Brandon Weatherspoon’s basketball journey • 435 Views

4
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAUs website.

FAU Board of Trustees chair resigns, board names new chair • 427 Views

5
FAU Student for Justice in Palestines old logo, courtesy of @SJP_FAU on Twitter/X.

Protests, threats and the FBI: The story of FAU’s inactive Students for Justice in Palestine chapter • 404 Views

Women’s Basketball: Hubbard headlines six players entering transfer portal

Following another sub-.500 season under head coach Jennifer Sullivan and a mid-season absence with Aniya Hubbard, she is one of six players who entered the transfer portal as of March 21.
Aniya+Hubbard%2C+2023+C-USA+Freshman+of+the+Year%2C+getting+ready+to+shoot+a+free-throw+against+the+Golden+Hurricanes
Erika Fletcher
Aniya Hubbard, 2023 C-USA Freshman of the Year, getting ready to shoot a free-throw against the Golden Hurricanes
Maddox Greeenberg, Staff Writer
March 21, 2024

According to The Next Hoops women’s college basketball tracker, FAU leads all American Athletic Conference (AAC) programs, with six players entering the transfer portal. The biggest name is sophomore guard Aniya Hubbard, who averaged 17.2 points per game this season.

On Jan. 5, the UP investigated Hubbard’s noticeable absence from the program in late November. She missed nine games before returning with a heavily-wrapped hand. The athletics program did not specify why she was absent from the team, simply stating that her absence was an “internal team matter.” 

Before Hubbard’s absence, the team went 3-3 in their first six games. They’d go 2-7 in that nine-game span she missed. When Hubbard eventually returned to the team in FAU’s home matchup against Tulsa, the Owls continued their 8-game losing streak before snapping it with a 63-56 win on the road against Wichita State University on Jan. 27.

Subsequently, the Owls fell to the Wichita State Shockers in the first game of FAU’s AAC Women’s Basketball Tournament, 64-50. The Owls finished 11-19, their second-worst record under head coach Jennifer Sullivan.

Hubbard announced her transfer on her Instagram on March 19, “Though I have decided to enter the transfer portal, I am immensely grateful for the unwavering support as I spent time here. I am honored to have represented FAU and will forever cherish the memories and friendships forged during my tenure here. Thank you for the invaluable lessons, unforgettable experiences, and the opportunity to wear the FAU jersey with pride. Though I may be moving on, the impact of this program will always hold a special place in my heart.” 

With her 17.2 points per game, Hubbard had 85 total rebounds, 39 assists, and 40 steals. Hubbard was the 2022 Conference USA Freshman Player of the Year.

The other players in the portal are senior guards Devyn Scott and Allie Tylka, sophomores forward Carlie Vick and center Dyllan Hanna, and freshman guard Kayana Armbrister.

Scott finished the season averaging 4.0 points per game, 49 rebounds, and 51 assists. Tylka averaged 3.6 points per game and 44 rebounds. Vick averaged 0.8 points per game and nine total rebounds. Hanna averaged 4.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, leading the team with 22 blocks. Armbrister played four games in her freshman year, averaging 0.5 points per game.

With senior guard Jada Moore, graduate guards Alexa Zaph and Rose Caverly and graduate forward Janeta Rozentale all playing their final year with the program, the Owls have four players projected to stay with the team. 

The four remaining players for the upcoming 2024 season are freshman guard Kristina Godfrey – who saw some gametime, junior forward Maria Myklebust, freshman center Evie Van Der Woude – who made appearances on the starting lineup, and sophomore guard Mya Perry, who is second on the team in scoring 11.0 points per game.

Maddox Greenberg is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him at [email protected] or DM him through Instagram @maddoxblade04 or X @MaddoxGreenberg.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Screenshot of the BOT meeting on Wednesday
Board of Trustees approves new housing plans, increases current rates
FAU Student for Justice in Palestines old logo, courtesy of @SJP_FAU on Twitter/X.
Protests, threats and the FBI: The story of FAU’s inactive Students for Justice in Palestine chapter
Report: NLRB says college athletes can unionize; how Florida Atlantic is impacted
Report: NLRB says college athletes can unionize; how Florida Atlantic is impacted
Courtesy of @stefansophia2024 Instagram page
SG election results: Stefan Andjelkovic and Sophia Lindgren win student body president and vice president
Anti-abortion protesters hold rally on campus, eliciting mixed reactions from students
Anti-abortion protesters hold rally on campus, eliciting mixed reactions from students
Exterior of the FAU police station, a police car is parked out front.
Social media’s effects on policing: Why it matters in an age of technological communication
More in Sports
FAU Students and fans storm the Barry Kaye auditorium stage after another victory in March madness, locking the Owls spot in the Final Four
Men’s Basketball: Where to watch FAU play in March Madness
Johnell Davis during FAUs 74-73 loss to Temple University in the AAC tournament semifinals
Men’s Basketball: FAU falls in the AAC semifinals to Temple 74-73
Vladislav Goldin flexing after a tough bucket in FAUs 77-71 win over North Texas in the AAC quarterfinals
Men’s Basketball: Owls soar past North Texas a third time in AAC quarterfinals, 77-71
FAU players in the huddle in their 92-84 win against the Memphis Tigers.
Men’s Basketball: Owls get revenge on the Memphis Tigers in a 92-84 win
FAUs 2023-2024 WBB Roster after a 56-47 win against Charlotte on Senior Day, Mar. 3.
Women’s Basketball: The Highs and Lows of the 2023-2024 season
Johnell Davis on the breakaway dunk after a steal against North Texas.
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat North Texas 80-76 to earn season sweep
More in Top Stories
The album cover seemingly portrays Grande leaning on her shoulder, a reference to the album’s theme of self-growth.
Weekly Music Spotlight: “Eternal Sunshine” by Ariana Grande
“Saturn,” SZA, Cover Courtesy of Apple Music
Weekly Music Review Spotlight: “Saturn” by SZA
Mini pantry set up at the Heritage Park Towers lobby
SG President implores students to donate to the food pantry
The Florida Atlantic Owls getting ready before their season- and home-opener against the Monmouth University Hawks.
FAU Football: Overview of the 2024 FAU Football Schedule
Nick Boyd locking in on the Tulane Player in FAUs 79-73 win over the Green Wave.
Men’s Basketball: Owls get the season sweep over Tulane in a 79-73 win
Chico Bean talking to the audience on stage at the BSU Comedy Show on February 29, 2024.
BSU hosts Chico Bean, Tyler Chronicles at annual comedy show
About the Contributor
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *