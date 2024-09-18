Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

Gallery: 2024 Shula Bowl

FAU takes a well deserved victory against rivals FIU at the 17th annual Shula Bowl
Erika Fletcher
FAU lines up with FIU for 21st annual Shula Bowl at the Howard Schnellenberger Field on September 14, 2024.
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
September 18, 2024
IMG_6974
Erika Fletcher
Owlsley and the Prowlers cheer on FA as they face FIU in the 21st annual Shula Bowl at the Howard Schnellenberger Field on September 1th 2024.
View Story Comments
More to Discover
More in Football
FAU and FIU at the line of scrimmage during the 2024 Don Shula Bowl
Football: FAU wins the Shula Bowl 38-20 against long-time rival FIU
N'kosi Perry catching the snap for their next play against FIU on Nov. 12, 2022.
Staff Predictions: FAU to gain first season win in Shula Bowl
FAU players posing around the 2022 Don Shula Bowl trophy after defeating FIU 52-7.
FAU vs. FIU: The battle of South Florida football
Army offensive line Brady Smalls goes head to head with FAU’s defensive lineman Devonta Davis.
Football Recap: FAU defeated 24-7 to Army’s triple-threat offense
FAU quarterback Cam Fancher taking a snap in FAU's 2024 Spring Game
FAU Football honors military in home opener versus Army
Graduate student and running back, Kobe Lewis, breaks through Tulsa’s defense for an FAU first down at Howard Schnellenberger Field in Boca Raton Fla, on Oct 7th 2023.
Staff Predictions: Majority of staff predicts 0-2 start for the Owls
More in Galleries
Gallery: 2024 Sunshine State Classic Step Show
Gallery: 2024 Sunshine State Classic Step Show
Junior running back Zuberi Mobley running through the defense at Howard Schnellenberger Field on April 13th 2024.
Gallery: 2024 Spring Game
Presley Leebrick running to 3rd base after a big hit against Michigan State University on February 10th, 2024 during the Paradise Classic tournament.
Gallery: Recent FAU Softball Tournaments
FAU outside hitters junior Romina Cornelio and sophomore Arianna Beckham embrace before the match against USF on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Gallery: Owls beat Bulls 3-1 in final home series
The men's basketball team posing for the fans during paradise madness at Eleanor Baldwin Arena on Oct. 25, 2023.
Gallery: Paradise Madness
Gallery: Homecoming Court
Gallery: Homecoming Court
More in Sports
FAU Athletics announcements for new softball assistant coaches Katelynn de Leon and Shelby Petik.
Softball: Owls bring in two new assistant coaches ahead of the 2024-25 season
Center Matas Vokietaitis (8) going up against forward Tre Carroll (12) in an open practice for students on Sept. 17, 2024.
Men’s Basketball: Students got a first look at the new team in today's open practice
Owls forward Tre Carroll shooting a free throw in their home game against Tulsa Feb. 2, 2024.
Men’s Basketball: Overview of the 2024-25 non-conference schedule
Guard Jada Moore in action against the University of North Texas.
Women’s Basketball: Rundown of the 2024-2025 non-conference schedule
Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White discussed FAU's position of conference realignment and outlook moving forward.
FAU athletics director Brian White accepts 5-year contract extension
Brandin Bryant, former FAU football player and now published author, reading his sophmore book “Can I Pet That Dog” to attendees of his public launch party on Aug. 23 at Ethel M. Gordon Oakland Park Library.
Continuing his penmanship: Brandin Bryant’s release of his second book and the life lessons within
About the Contributor
Erika Fletcher
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a senior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.