Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Application Submission Form
Story Tips Submission Form
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Read our latest print!
Categories:

Women’s Basketball: Head Coach Jennifer Sullivan departs from Paradise for assistant coach position at Missouri

Women’s basketball head coach Jennifer Sullivan steps down, and assistant coach Jessica Jackson is named interim head coach.
Eston Parker III
Head Coach Jennifer Sullivan making calls during FAU’s match against Palm Beach Atlantic on November 10, 2021. Sullivan got her first win as a head coach in her collegiate career against PBA.
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
March 26, 2025

Jennifer Sullivan officially stepped down as women’s basketball head coach at Florida Florida Atlantic University on March 25, according to an announcement made by FAU athletics. 

The Owls assistant coach Jessica Jackson has been named FAU’s interim head coach while the athletics department conducts a national search for Sullivan’s replacement. 

Sullivan has decided to accept a position as an assistant coach at the University of Missouri, where she will work under Missouri’s head coach, Kellie Harper. 

“I am thrilled to announce the addition of Jennifer to our staff here at Mizzou,” Harper said in Missouri’s press release on March 25. “She will be a valuable asset to our players on the court for games and practices. She is a proven recruiter and is knowledgeable in the state and region. She is a great person who will reflect the winning values of our university.”

Jackson has worked as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator since May 2021, leading FAU’s recruiting efforts by locking down five transfers from the Southeastern Conference (SEC), American Athletic Conference (AAC), the Big 12 and Big Ten. Additionally, she has brought in five international student-athletes in her four seasons. 

Sullivan’s decision marks a reunion of the two coaches as she previously worked under Harper’s coaching staff at Missouri State from 2013-18 and Tennessee from 2019-21, making this third time seeing each other. 

At Missouri State, Sullivan worked diligently with their recruiting efforts and had four postseason appearances, one being the National Collegiate Athletics Association. During her time at Tennessee, the team also had postseason success, making it to the second round of the NCAA tournament and a bid to the 2020 NCAA tournament, which was canceled due to COVID-19. 

“I am very thankful to Kellie for giving me this incredible opportunity to rejoin her on the sidelines,” Sullivan said in Missouri’s press release. “Missouri women’s basketball is an elite program, and I am excited to build on their past success and win championships.”

Sullivan’s stint at FAU was her first time being in the position of a head coach. She worked for four seasons, with a total record of 39-83. 

In her first season, the Owls went 5-25, but the following year, they had a 140% increase in wins. That year, Sullivan coached guard Aniya Hubbard, FAU’s first-ever Conference USA Freshman of the year and the first Owl in the program’s history to gather four postseason honors in one year. 

The 2023-24 season was historic because it was the program’s 40th season. It began with a win over the University of Central Florida, which was unbeaten then, and Sullivan was recognized with the Vice President’s Diamond Award. 

The departure ended her contract with FAU a year early. According to her contract, FAU’s Board of Trustees and Sullivan agreed that she would serve as the head coach from April 15, 2021, until April 14, 2026, and paid $220,000 in her first year with a 2.5% annual increase upon that.  

At this time, the university stated they would have no further comments on the search until it came to a close. 

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or Twitter (X) @MeganBruinsma.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
The Florida Atlantic Owls celebrating during their series against the Rice Owls.
Baseball: Florida Atlantic goes 2-1 in their first conference series of the season against Rice
FAU band performing during halftime at a football game on Sept. 2, 2017.
Marching Owls: How the FAU band prepares preflight
FAU guard Niccolo Moretti driving to the basket while center Matas Vokietaitis set a screen against Dayton.
Men’s Basketball: FAU’s season comes to a close in an NIT game against Dayton
The Florida Atlantic baseball team celebrate last season on March 12, 2024 against the University of Miami.
Baseball: An inside look into the Owls American Athletic Conference schedule
Matas Vokietaitis (left), Devin Vanterpool (middle), and Baba Miller (right) at their game versus Charlotte.
Men’s Basketball: Four Owls take home American Athletic Conference awards, one takes home three
Center Matas Vokietaitis in the opening tipoff for FAU's game against Tulane on March 14.
Men’s Basketball: Owls journey ends in quarterfinals of AAC tournament
More in Top Stories
Upper left to down, Sweets by Dada, Kaitlyn FitLife, Delaney's Customs, and Ti Belle Minks.
Booked and busy: FAU entrepreneurs share their success stories in rigid industry
Scooters parked outside of Innovation Village Apartments North.
No scooters indoors: FAU’s new policy frustrates students
Members of the Christian ministry Revival Florida before their "Jesus March" on March 20.
Non-FAU ministry members host ‘Jesus March’ on Boca Raton campus
Vinny's Café is located in Boca Raton, FL, offering their TikTok famous chicken caesar wrap.
Vinny’s Café: A local favorite turned viral sensation
Close view of a Resident Assistant suite in Heritage Park Tower.
More than free housing: The demands and rewards of being an RA
An image of the Florida Senate logo seal (Courtesy of Flsenate.gov).
Refining the future of universities: Florida Senate bills you need to know in this legislative session
More in Women's Basketball
FAU's guard Mya Perry shooting during their AAC Tournament game on March 8 against Charlotte. The Owls fell 55-51 to the 49ers.
Women’s Basketball: Owls defeated in the first-round of AAC tournament for the second straight year
FAU's women's basketball team standing together to honor their two seniors during their game against Memphis. The Owls won 69-62 over the Tigers.
Women’s Basketball: FAU closes out their regular season with a senior night win over Memphis, 69-62
Guard Jada Moore driving past her defender in FAU’s home game versus USF.
Women’s Basketball: FAU suffers third-consecutive loss at home versus USF, 74-62
FAU women’s basketball team huddled together in their home game versus North Texas.
Checking In: FAU women’s basketball conference halfway checkpoint
Guard Jada Moore going up for the layup in FAU’s home game against North Texas on Jan. 25.
Women’s Basketball: FAU falls to North Texas at home, 73-61
Jada Moore (left), Stefanie Ingram (middle), Mya Perry and Ta’Zaih Jenks (right) huddled up during their home game versus UAB.
Women’s basketball: UAB Blazers set fire to FAU Owls, 73-61
About the Contributors
Megan Bruinsma
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
Megan is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. She has grown up with a passion for watching and playing sports. She’s excited to continue her journey of learning how to cover sports in a professional sense. Megan has hopes to become a sports reporter for an NFL or NBA team.
Eston Parker III
Eston Parker III, Lead Photographer
Eston Parker III is the Lead Photographer for the University Press and previously served as the Photo Editor for the UP. He is a multimedia journalism major and has been published by various outlets including Sports Illustrated and the Palm Beach Post. You can email him at [email protected] and [email protected] or message him on Instagram @etpiii. www.estonparkeriiimedia.com