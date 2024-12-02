Football: Zach Kittley is FAU football’s next head coach

Former Texas Tech University offensive coordinator (OC) Zach Kittley has been announced as FAU football’s next head coach, per Twitter (X) tonight at 7:06 p.m.

Florida Atlantic finished their season 3-9, under the leadership of former head coach Tom Herman. He served for the Owls for two seasons and was fired about two weeks ago along with one assistant coach, Ed Warriner. Roc Bellantoni was fired but then rehired, announcing in a post via Twitter (X): “I’m Back.”

Kittley served as Texas Tech’s OC for three seasons and has led some of the top passing offenses in college football during his roles at Texas Tech, Western Kentucky University and FCS Houston Christian University. He helped Texas Tech produce the No. 9 passing offense this season during their run to an 8-4 regular season, and they ranked 12th nationally in passing in 2022.

For the FAU football fans reading, based on Kittley’s numbers as an OC, they should expect an “air-raid offense.” This style of offense focuses on passing but will maintain a good balance of rushing and passing, meaning FAU football is expected to play a high-power offense next season.

FAU also currently has around seven players who entered the transfer portal; players such as kicker Robert Hammond III, quarterback Tyriq Starks and offensive lineman Jordan Church have taken to social media to announce their departures.

Their primary running back, CJ Campbell Jr., has also announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On the season, he recorded 11 touchdowns and had a career-high 150 rushing yards in the Owls’ game against the University of Charlotte at North Carolina on Nov. 23.

Angelina Martell is a staff writer with the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or reach out on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.