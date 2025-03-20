Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Application Submission Form
Story Tips Submission Form
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Read our latest print!
Categories:

Men’s Basketball: FAU’s season comes to a close in an NIT game against Dayton

Florida Atlantic fell to Dayton, 86-79, in their first hosted NIT game.
Diana Vrolijk
FAU guard Niccolo Moretti driving to the basket while center Matas Vokietaitis set a screen against Dayton.
Morgan Larkins, Contributing Writer
March 20, 2025

With an 86-79 defeat to the Dayton Flyers (23-10, 12-6 A10), the Florida Atlantic Owls (18-16, 10-8 AAC) season came to an end. They lost in the first round of the National Invitational  Tournament (NIT). 

This is the second appearance in the NIT for the Owls, but their first time hosting a game. Their first appearance was in 2011 when they lost to the Miami Hurricanes 85-62 in the first round. The Owls have faced the Flyers only once before on Dec.15, 2012, which also resulted in a loss. The Flyers are undefeated against the Owls in the two matchups.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the opportunity to play postseason minutes,” head coach John Jakus said. “Nobody else [besides Leland Walker and Nico Moretti] on our team had any postseason experience. So, this was incredibly important for us and our players.”

Jakus went on to talk about the overall season and their experience.

“Our expectations are higher than this,” Jakus said. “But, in year one, nobody’s ever won 18 games and if you look at the history of the school, the two hardest schedules in the history of the school were Dusty’s last year and our’s this year. And so, not only has nobody ever done it [win 18 games in their first season] before, but we did it with the second hardest schedule.” 

In the end, four Owls scored 14 points or more. Guard Kaleb Glenn led with 18 points and made the most three point shots for the team with three. 

Ultimately, the Owls weren’t able to defend the three-point line. This allowed Flyers guard Javon Bennett to score a career high 30 points with a career high eight made three-point shots. 

The Flyers won the opening tip and quickly scored with a three-point shot by guard Enoch Cheeks. Glenn answered right back with a contested layup for the Owls. After another score from the Flyers, the game became a back-and-forth battle. 

Forward Baba Miller swung the lead to the Owls after a steal and breakaway slam gave them the first lead 6-5 with 18 minutes remaining in the first half. This highlight play caused the Elly to erupt in cheers.

The beginning of this game would be filled with highlight plays like the one before. An alley-oop here from the Owls and a fastbreak score there from the Flyers. Each highlight play was replaced by the next. If you were in the seats, you would not be able to hear anything else besides the noise from the fans.

Halfway through the first half, the Owls had a 22-20 lead over the Flyers. However, forward Jacob Conner silenced the Owls home crowd with a monster dunk over FAU’s center Matas Vokietaitis and forward Tre Carroll. A potential momentum killer for the Owls.

Vokietaitis and Miller added highlight dunks of their own right after to rejuvenate the crowd. Vokietaitis dunked over a Flyers defender while Miller landed a reverse dunk. 

After the prolonged back-and-forth, the Flyers finally took control for a 9-0 run to take the lead back 37-33. The Owls missed multiple shot attempts and also committed two turnovers during this stretch. 

Glenn was the man to break the Flyers run with a wing three and two free throws. The Owls claimed the lead once again. But then, Cheeks made the driving layup to flip the lead back on Dayton’s side. 

Before the half ended, the Flyers were able to establish a 44-38 lead with another score from Cheeks, and three free throws made from guard Malachi Smith. The Owls couldn’t finish against the Flyers defenders at the rim resulting in a scoreless two minutes to end the half.

The Owls had two players in double digits. Glenn led the team with 12 points and Vokietaitis was not far behind with 10. The Owls also produced six total turnovers compared to the Flyers two.

Cheeks led the Flyers in points with nine, and he made multiple plays toward the end of the half to help the Flyers extend their lead. Although the team did not have any players score above double digits, they had eight players score with seven of them having five or more.

The first two minutes of the second half contrasted the beginning of the game with its scoreless stretch. FAU’s Miller ended the drought with a layup with around 18 minutes remaining. The Flyers proceeded to go on an 8-2 run with guard Javon Bennett making two three pointers during this stretch. 

Coming out of an Owls timeout, Carroll made an elbow jumper to get the Owls back on the scoreboard. Unfortunately for the Owls, the Flyers continued their onslaught with another 7-0 run to make the score 59-44. For every score the Owls made, the Flyers scored three times back.

The Flyers took full control of the game and continued to rain down the three point shots to flirt with a 20 point lead with 11:10 remaining in the game. The Owls tried to make a comeback shortly after with a 10-2 run, but the Flyers held their ground and went on another themselves.

With 5:24 remaining in the game, the Owls started their second comeback attempt. As the shots started to fall for the Owls, the deficit started to diminish. Once again, however, the Flyers were able to hold their lead. 

As the seconds ticked down to zero, the Owls season ended with an 86-79 loss. 

Morgan Larkins is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram or Twitter @mj_larkins for more information regarding this or other stories. 

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Matas Vokietaitis (left), Devin Vanterpool (middle), and Baba Miller (right) at their game versus Charlotte.
Men’s Basketball: Four Owls take home American Athletic Conference awards, one takes home three
Center Matas Vokietaitis in the opening tipoff for FAU's game against Tulane on March 14.
Men’s Basketball: Owls journey ends in quarterfinals of AAC tournament
FAU forward Kaleb Glenn during the ball in their first game of the AAC tournament on March 12. The Owls beat Charlotte 64-59.
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat 49ers, 64-59, to advance to the third round of AAC tournament
FAU guard Niccolo Moretti dribbling during their game against ECU on March 9.
Men’s Basketball: Owls close regular season with a 81-53 victory to the Pirates
FAU's guard Mya Perry shooting during their AAC Tournament game on March 8 against Charlotte. The Owls fell 55-51 to the 49ers.
Women’s Basketball: Owls defeated in the first-round of AAC tournament for the second straight year
FAU center Matas Vokietaitis dunking the ball against UAB on March 6.
Men’s Basketball: Owls come up short against UAB for the second time this season, 89-80
More in Sports
The Florida Atlantic baseball team celebrate last season on March 12, 2024 against the University of Miami.
Baseball: An inside look into the Owls American Athletic Conference schedule
Graphic made by Taylor Fray showing Owlsley holding a notebook in a room in the Schmidt Family Complex.
The academic supporters behind the scenes of FAU Athletics 3.23 Fall 2024 GPA
Megan Bruinsma sitting down with FAU men's basketball guard Jakel Powell during their media day.
COLUMN: Breaking the gender gap as the first female sports editor for the University Press
FAU's women's basketball team standing together to honor their two seniors during their game against Memphis. The Owls won 69-62 over the Tigers.
Women’s Basketball: FAU closes out their regular season with a senior night win over Memphis, 69-62
FAU guard Kaleb Glenn dunking the ball against USF on March 1. The Owls defeated the Bulls for the second time this season 69-63.
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat the Bulls for the second time this season 69-63
FAU's forward Tre Carroll guarding former FAU player and current North Texas forward, Brenen Lorient, during their game on Feb. 27. The Owls fell 71-61 to the Mean Green.
Men’s Basketball: Owls come short to the Mean Green 71-61, increasing their losing streak to three
More in Top Stories
An image of the Florida Senate logo seal (Courtesy of Flsenate.gov).
Refining the future of universities: Florida Senate bills you need to know in this legislative session
Dryer units in the Indian River Towers residential hall on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus.
FAU dorm dryers frequently catch on fire, report shows
SG Speaker of the House Elijah Roberson (left) and newly appointed Chief of Staff Damion Davis (right).
SG Boca House appoints new chief of staff, eliminates two positions
Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Russell Ivy.
FAU President Adam Hasner announces search for next provost
Left to right, Natalie Martinez "Connect Record Store," Melissa Saavedra "Steamy Lit Bookstore," and Sarah Mark "VI Coffee Bar."
Women ready for business: South Florida women entrepreneurs on the rise to success
Abigail Howard in Providence, Rhode Island, from her personal Instagram post on Jan. 18, 2022.
Catch flights, not frights: Guide for solo female travelers