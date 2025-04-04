FAU’s Gymnastics Club rises to success, prepares for nationals

Florida Atlantic University’s Gymnastics club was formed to bring student gymnasts together, whether it is their first time or they are veteran gymnasts.

The team practices at NTS Gymnastics in Boynton Beach every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday mornings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. As they voyage on their road to nationals, the team uses practices as an opportunity to focus on parts of their routines or skills they need to master.

“Our main purpose is to make gymnastics accessible again,” Club President Malka Gilbert said.“A lot of girls who did gymnastics when they were younger, it’s kind of like they age out, and we want to encourage the mentality that gymnastics is for everyone.”

Ana Goldstein founded the club as a registered student organization in the fall semester of 2019. They started out with a group of seven members that competed at their first-ever competition hosted by Kennesaw State University’s gymnastics team on Jan. 18, 2020.

The team ended up winning “Gold All-Around” at the meet.

Shortly after, the COVID-19 pandemic put the team’s progress on hold. The club’s secretary, Riley Waters, said they continued practicing and resumed competition in 2023, marking a successful inaugural season.

FAU had an undefeated season and took home the “All-Around Team Gold” at the Platinum level at the National Association of Intercollegiate Gymnastics Clubs (NAIGC) Nationals.

The team hosted their first ever “Owl Open” on Feb. 15 this season at their home gym, NTS Gymnastics. The event featured club teams from FAU, the University of Florida and the University of South Florida from 2 to 7 p.m.

Family and friends were invited to watch, with a $15 entry for adults and $10 for kids and students.

“Getting to host our own meet has honestly been the greatest honor,” said Vice President Macy Sherman. “We are just trying to bring more life back into the sport, just because gymnastics is a dying sport.”

After the Owl Open event, the team traveled to Gainsville for its second meet, “Chomp the Swamp,” hosted by the University of Florida Club team, to prepare for NAIGC Nationals. Secretary Riley Waters placed fifth all-around and third on vault. While the team didn’t place first all-around, Sherman placed first on beam and vault.

“The gymnastics world can be toxic and overpowering in some cases,” the Secretary of the club, Riley Waters, said. “Being a part of this team has completely flipped that relationship for me, and I feel like that’s true for a lot of us.”

The FAU Club Gymnastics team will compete at the NAIGC Nationals from April 2-5 at the Pittsburgh David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

