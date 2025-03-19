Baseball: An inside look into the Owls American Athletic Conference schedule

The Florida Atlantic University baseball team (17-4) is nearing the start of conference play on March 21. The Owls will be heading into their second season in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

For their 2024 season, FAU had a 28-29 overall record and went 12-15 in conference play. They finished sixth in the AAC in their first season after moving up from Conference USA.

Opening up this year’s season, the Owls went on a six-game winning streak, but in their most recent game on March 18, FAU fell 6-5 to the University of Miami. The team currently holds a 15-2 record at home and aims to maintain the home-field advantage.

“The league is very talented, it’s a resource-driven league. I thought the league was very good from top to bottom,” Head Coach John McCormack said on Media Day 2025. “Looking forward to another round of it.”

The Owls face nine total universities in conference play and here is a breakdown of the matchups.

March 21-23: FAU vs. Rice University Owls

FAU will open their AAC conference play with a home game against Rice. Both teams made the transition from Conference USA to AAC last season and are no strangers to each other’s program. FAU holds a 17-16-1 record over Rice.

In 2024, the teams met on May 10-11 for a three-game series. FAU lost both the first and third games, 6-4, but the Owls won the second game, 6-5.

March 28-30: FAU at the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners

The Owls will then travel to San Antonio, Texas where they will take on the Roadrunners. FAU’s program holds a 17-14 record over UTSA.

Last season, the teams met in their last game of the regular season where UTSA won the first two games, 14-1 and 3-2, in 10 innings, and FAU won the last 6-4. The Owls and Roadrunners met shortly after during the conference tournament where FAU won with a dominating score of 12-5.

April 4-6: FAU at East Carolina University Pirates

The Owls continue on the road to Greenville, N.C. to play the East Carolina Pirates. This will be the first time that FAU plays at Clark-LeClair Stadium in program history. The teams haven’t crossed paths often, but the Pirates hold a 4-3 record over the Owls.

Their game last year was their first matchup in 10 years. The No. 12 ECU won game one, 4-1, and three, 8-6, while FAU won the game in between 6-5.

“From a baseball standpoint, I’m a college baseball fan, I’m looking forward to going to East Carolina. They’ve done an amazing job, and their fan support is legendary,” said McCormack on Media Day 2025.

April 11-13: FAU vs. University of Memphis Tigers

FAU will have their next match-up at home against the Memphis Tigers. The Owls hold a 2-1 record over the Tigers.

With the transition into the new conference, these teams first matched up. In the first game of the series, the Owls lost 2-1. However, in the last two games of the series, FAU won with a large lead, 13-5 and 14-3.

April 17-19: FAU vs. Wichita State University Shockers

FAU gets to continue playing in front of their hometown fans by hosting their next series against Wichita State. The Shockers hold a 2-1 record over the Owls in program history.

Similar to Memphis, last season was the first time the two programs met. FAU won the first game, 4-2, but fell by a large margin in the second, 14-9, and in the third, 14-6. The Shockers had the home-field advantage last year, but the Owls will have the upper hand in this season’s matchup.

April 25-27: FAU at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers

The Owls will travel to Charlotte, N.C. to play the 49ers. FAU has played Charlotte consecutively every year since joining the same conference in 2014 and maintains a 23-12 record over the 49ers.

During the 2024 season, the teams met for their first AAC games. The Owls won the first two games, 4-3 and 6-5 in 10 innings. Charlotte took home the third win in eight innings, 13-1. The teams met two months later during the AAC tournament where the Owls won 10-8 and advanced to the semifinals.

May 2-4: FAU at Tulane University Green Wave

FAU heads over to New Orleans, La. to play Tulane. This past season was the first time the programs met, and the Green Wave held a 4-1 record over the Owls.

Last season, the Owls won their first match up 5-0 but lost the next two of the series, 8-3 and 9-5. The teams met again during the AAC tournament, and FAU lost both games by big margins, 14-2 and 13-1.

May 9-11: FAU vs. University of South Florida Bulls

The Owls host the Bulls for their last home game of AAC play. In program history, South Florida has a 16-7 record over Florida Atlantic.

FAU won the first and third matches of the series last year, 3-2 and 6-3, and lost the second, 8-5. It was the first time they met in conference play, but they have seen each other many times in non-conference games.

May 15-17: FAU at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers

For FAU’s last game of the regular season, they will travel to Birmingham, Ala. to play the Blazers. Similar to other programs, UAB advanced to the AAC in the same season FAU did, and they have a close overall record, 19-15.

When the teams met up last season, the Owls had two substantial home losses, 12-1 and 15-0, but they pushed back in the third game to win 6-5.

Emily Harper is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information on this article, you can reach her at [email protected].