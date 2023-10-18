Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Gallery: Homecoming Court

Get to know our 2023 homecoming court
Elisabeth Gaffney
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
October 18, 2023
New+Andrew+Chantiloupe-+Spirit
Royalty Contestant # 1 Andrew Chantiloupe, Andrew is majoring in Business Management Information Systems. He currently serves as the Vice President of the Omicron Gamma Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc and the Administrative Secretary of Progressive Black Men, Inc.
About the Contributors
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.
Elisabeth Gaffney, Managing Editor
Elisabeth is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism and double minoring in linguistics and sociology. She is a creative, kitten and coffee-loving workaholic with a love for the performing arts and storytelling. She hopes to one day work as a reporter at an established newspaper.

