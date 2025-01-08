Source: Roc Bellantoni’s second departure from FAU, signs with Auburn Tigers

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
Roc Bellantoni's second departure from FAU, signs with Auburn Tigers

Diving into Coach Roc’s coaching history at FAU and how he ultimately ended up back with Auburn
FAU Athletics
Roc Bellantoni speaking to FAU’s football team at practice.
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
January 8, 2025

Matt Zenitz with 247Sports announced via Twitter (X) on Tuesday that former Florida Atlantic University football defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni is expected to become Auburn University football’s next outside lineman coach for the 2025-26 season.

Auburn’s assistant director of communications for football, Shelly Poe, confirmed with the University Press on Jan. 8 in an email naming Roc Bellantoni one of Auburn’s newest defensive coordinators along with T.J. Rushing.

“I am so thankful to Coach Freeze for allowing me the opportunity to return to the Plains,”  Bellantoni wrote in a statement after talking with Auburn head coach, Hugh Freeze. “I thoroughly enjoyed my previous time at Auburn. I am excited and can’t wait to get back to work. Auburn is a special place with special people. I look forward to doing my part to help Coach Freeze succeed. I believe in Auburn and love it!”

Bellantoni served as Auburn’s edge linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for two years, 2021 and 2022, before signing with FAU in 2022. He also worked for FAU from 2014 to 2016 before taking the job as the personal player analyst and defensive line coach at Buffalo University.

Before Bellantoni was initially fired along with associate head coach Ed Warriner on Nov. 11, he served as FAU football’s defensive coordinator and linebacker coach since December 2022. A week after he was renamed as an FAU coach which shocked both the team and fans. 

On Nov. 18, Bellantoni announced via Twitter in a serious yet comedic fashion with a graphic stating: “I’m Back.” 

Before the team released Coach Tom Herman on Nov. 18, he appointed Jordan Helm as the interim linebacker’s coach. Helm remains as the interim linebacker’s coach for the Owls. 

During his time at FAU, Bellantoni was named American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Coordinator of the Week. Bellantoni also coached Trey Hendrickson, a defensive end who now plays for the New Orleans Saints. 

In 2023, Bellantoni’s defensive squad recorded 88 tackles for loss in a season, tying the team record and ranking seventh nationally. They also matched the single-game team record with 15 tackles for loss against East Carolina University.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter with the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or reach out on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

