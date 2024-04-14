Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Gallery: 2024 Spring Game

Red vs White
Junior+running+back+Zuberi+Mobley+running+through+the+defense+at+Howard+Schnellenberger+Field+on+April+13th+2024.
Erika Fletcher
Junior running back Zuberi Mobley running through the defense at Howard Schnellenberger Field on April 13th 2024.
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
April 14, 2024
2S1A7019
Gallery16 Photos
Jaden Wiston
Sophomore wide receiver, Omari Hayes celebrates after a first down at Howard Schnellenberger Field on April 13th 2024.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
