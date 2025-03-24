Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Application Submission Form
Story Tips Submission Form
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Read our latest print!
Categories:

Baseball: Florida Atlantic goes 2-1 in their first conference series of the season against Rice

FAU host the opening of their AAC conference play.
Ryan Tran
The Florida Atlantic Owls celebrating during their series against the Rice Owls.
Emily Harper, Contributing Writer
March 24, 2025

On March 21-23, the Florida Atlantic University Owls baseball team (19-5, 2-1 AAC) hosted the Rice University Owls (5-19, 1-2 AAC) for their first AAC series of the season. 

When the teams faced off last season on May 10-11, FAU went 1-2, losing games one and three of the series and winning the second. 

Game 1 (Friday, March 21): FAU 9, Rice 3 

In preparation for the game, the team posted via Instagram informing fans about the $1 hot dog deal at the game. This increased the excitement of the opener and in return had a good turnout with a total of 719 hot dogs consumed. 

In the first inning, Rice designated hitter Blaine Brown hit a home run to open up the scoring of the game, making it 1-0. 

FAU responded in the second with a hit down the left-field line by shortstop Brando Leroux and a score by third baseman Patrick Ward. 

In the bottom of the fourth, FAU’s Ward crushed a homer to left field, making the score 2-1. Later that inning, Leroux scored on a passed ball, 3-1. 

In the top of the sixth, Rice’s Brown scored again. In the bottom, Leroux hit a homer, where Ward also scored, 5-2. 

Shortly after in the seventh inning, Rice first baseman Graiden West singled to right field, which allowed second baseman Hiram Bacachica Jr. to score. FAU’s catcher Ayden Garcia responded with a homerun in the bottom of the seventh, 6-3. 

FAU’s last time up to bat, Ward, center fielder Marshall Lipsey, and right fielder Jake Duer all scored, creating a wide margin.

“They did a wonderful job and it was a really good team win,” said head coach John McCormack in response to the team’s performance,

Game 2 (Saturday, March 22): FAU 1, Rice 3

Two teammates celebrating by raising their hats. (Ryan Tran)

To open up the scoring game, FAU third baseman Nick Romano hit a single to left field, which allowed designated hitter Ayden Garcia to score, 1-0.

Rice first put points up in the fifth, when second baseman Hiram Bocachica Jr. singled to the middle. This allowed both first baseman/left fielder Treyton Rank and shortstop Michael Zito to score, 2-1.

In the top of the seventh, Rice’s Bocachica again singled and Rank scored his second point of the game.

FAU struggled to find rhythm offensively with Rice ultimately winning and an end score of 3-1. 

“We were not good offensively. We have to regroup and be better tomorrow,” said McCormack reflecting on the game. 

Game 3 (Sunday, March 23): FAU 6, Rice 4

The game started off slow offensively and Rice first scored in the top of the fourth, when center fielder Tobias Motley singled to right field and Brown scored. FAU responded in the bottom of the fourth with a score by Lipsey.

In the bottom of the sixth, FAU’s Ward hit a double down the left-field line resulting in a score by right fielder Jake Duer, 2-1. 

In the top of the seventh inning, Rice right fielder Trey Duffield singled to center field and both third baseman Max Jonshson and Rank reached home plate. In the bottom, FAU’s Lipsey hit a home run to right field while Leroux and pinch runner Dany Baez also scored, 5-3.

Nearing the end of the game, FAU left fielder Kyle Boylston singled to center field allowing Ward to score in the bottom of the eighth. 

During the last inning, Rice in hopes of closing the gap scored, but it was FAU who took the win, 6-4.

“I think it was a great series, it was really good to get out of here winning two out of three,” said McCormack post game.

Florida Atlantic will be on the road against Florida Gulf Coast on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. They then continue their conference play at UTSA on March 28-30. 

Emily Harper is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information on this article, you can reach her at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Baseball
The Florida Atlantic baseball team celebrate last season on March 12, 2024 against the University of Miami.
Baseball: An inside look into the Owls American Athletic Conference schedule
From left to right, Trey Beard, John Schroeder, James Litman and Marshall Lipsey at FAU baseball’s 2025 Media Day.
Baseball: FAU baseball prepares for their season following media day
FAU pitcher Bryan Boully who suffered from the ulnar collateral ligament injury.
FAU pitchers: Their road back to health
Stations being set up for hitting practice in the practice tunnels.
Baseball: FAU unveils state-of-the-art indoor training facility
Provided by Pro Image Officiating Academy
Pro Image Officiating Academy is collaborating with FAU to train umpires
Emilio Gonzalez batting during the 2-1 series loss against Tulane.
Baseball: FAU goes 1-3 in last four games; 4-9 in April
More in Sports
FAU band performing during halftime at a football game on Sept. 2, 2017.
Marching Owls: How the FAU band prepares preflight
FAU guard Niccolo Moretti driving to the basket while center Matas Vokietaitis set a screen against Dayton.
Men’s Basketball: FAU’s season comes to a close in an NIT game against Dayton
Matas Vokietaitis (left), Devin Vanterpool (middle), and Baba Miller (right) at their game versus Charlotte.
Men’s Basketball: Four Owls take home American Athletic Conference awards, one takes home three
Center Matas Vokietaitis in the opening tipoff for FAU's game against Tulane on March 14.
Men’s Basketball: Owls journey ends in quarterfinals of AAC tournament
Graphic made by Taylor Fray showing Owlsley holding a notebook in a room in the Schmidt Family Complex.
The academic supporters behind the scenes of FAU Athletics 3.23 Fall 2024 GPA
FAU forward Kaleb Glenn during the ball in their first game of the AAC tournament on March 12. The Owls beat Charlotte 64-59.
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat 49ers, 64-59, to advance to the third round of AAC tournament
More in Top Stories
Scooters parked outside of Innovation Village Apartments North.
No scooters indoors: FAU’s new policy frustrates students
Members of the Christian ministry Revival Florida before their "Jesus March" on March 20.
Non-FAU ministry members host ‘Jesus March’ on Boca Raton campus
Vinny's Café is located in Boca Raton, FL, offering their TikTok famous chicken caesar wrap.
Vinny’s Café: A local favorite turned viral sensation
Close view of a Resident Assistant suite in Heritage Park Tower.
More than free housing: The demands and rewards of being an RA
An image of the Florida Senate logo seal (Courtesy of Flsenate.gov).
Refining the future of universities: Florida Senate bills you need to know in this legislative session
Dryer units in the Indian River Towers residential hall on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus.
FAU dorm dryers frequently catch on fire, report shows