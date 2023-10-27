Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Gallery: Paradise Madness

The men’s basketball team hosted Paradise Madness on Wednesday, October 25th 2023 to showcase the new Final Four banner to reminisce on a great season and to prepare FAU fans for the upcoming season
Erika Fletcher
The men’s basketball team posing for the fans during paradise madness at Eleanor Baldwin Arena on October 25th, 2023.
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
October 27, 2023
Erika Fletcher
The new Final Four banner added to the Eleanor Baldwin Arena rafters on Oct 25th 2023.
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

