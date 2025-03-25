Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Categories:

Booked and busy: FAU entrepreneurs share their success stories in rigid industry

Five student and alumni entrepreneurs spoke with the University Press about the process of turning their passions into business industries ranging from beauty to fitness.
Courtesy of Sweets by Dada, Kaitlyn FitLife, Delaney’s Customs, and Ti Belle Minks.
Upper left to down, Sweets by Dada, Kaitlyn FitLife, Delaney’s Customs, and Ti Belle Minks.
Sephora Charles, Reporter
March 25, 2025

From startups to established companies, 17% of recent college graduates in America are business owners, according to a survey from 2022. As entrepreneurship continues to evolve, students and graduates make their mark in various industries with businesses that reflect passion and purpose. 

Among them are five Florida Atlantic University students and alumni — Woodline Joseph, Kaitlyn Lotspeich, Delaney Mizelle, Stacy St. Jean and Danesha Alceus — who transformed their ideas into businesses. Here’s how they balance coursework with the demands of running a business and future aspirations.  

Woodline Joseph, Ti Belle Minks Inc.

Woodline Joseph for Ti Belle Minks

For Joseph, being an entrepreneur has always been her end goal. The 2024 health administration FAU alumna is now a full-time business owner of her lash company, Ti Belle Minks (TBM), which translates to pretty little thing. Joseph says the business’ name emphasizes her Haitian roots as she is the youngest business owner in her family at only.

Joseph launched TBM in April 2020 when she was a freshman at Florida International University. She noticed a need for a lash tech on campus and learned from a graduating senior. 

“It did start as just a side hustle so I could get by, but then I really started to love not only lashes but the business,” she said. “Sometimes we have insecurities and the fact that I can enhance somebody’s beauty brings joy to my life.” 

Almost five years after starting her business, Joseph said she prides herself in creating a personalized experience for women. 

“You can either pour out your heart to me or enjoy two hours of peace,” she said. 

Joseph offers lash extension consultations, one-on-one courses for aspiring lash techs and her own product line. She also creates content for TBM on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok

Beyond being in the beauty industry, Joseph hopes to gain experience in the medical field to give back to minorities. She is currently studying for the Graduate Record Examinations to go to graduate school. 

Long term, she wants to create another business centered on the health care system “to help people like me,” she said. At that point, she wants to hire lash techs to focus on the business aspect of TBM. 

“The end goal is to not sit behind a chair anymore but to teach others the craft,” she said.

Being an entrepreneur is also a craft that takes dedication and preparation. Joseph advises up-and-coming business owners to make wise financial decisions. 

“Don’t quit your job until you make double what you’re investing into the business,” she said.  

Her advice comes from her experience of responsibly taking a leap of faith to live out her dreams.

Kaitlyn Lotspeich, Kaitlyn FitLife

Kaitlyn Lospeich for Kaitlyn FitLife (Courtesy of Kaitlyn Lospeich)

Lotspeich, an FAU business marketing alumna, found her passion as a full-time certified personal trainer and nutrition coach. 

“If I didn’t go to FAU, I would have never met the people who started inviting me to the gym my freshman year, which would have never sent me on that path of loving fitness,” she said. 

Two years ago, her growing love for health positivity inspired the establishment of her brand Kaitlyn FitLife

“I help individuals and groups reach their fitness goals through a variety of ways,” she said. 

Lotspeich’s services include fitness coaching, stretching sessions and nutritional meal preps. These appointments can be virtual or in person at Purlife Fitness Center, the gym facility Lotspeich uses to train clients.

Kaitlyn Lospeich, owner of Kaitlyn FitLife, working with customers.

Although Lotspeich’s bachelor’s degree differs from her profession, she urges aspiring entrepreneurs not to let that hinder their success. 

“It’s not an end-all if you don’t end up going into the career that your major is intended for,” she said.

Her background in business marketing allows her to create engaging content on Instagram and TikTok. She said that educating people on living a healthy lifestyle through dieting and exercise through social media is an important part of her job.  

“A lot of what I give my clients is based on firsthand experience. I really like to give advice that I have used in my own day-to-day,” she said.

Lotspeich said she built Kaitlyn FitLife on functionality and longevity despite social media’s attempt to promote quick fixes. 

“I would say one of the biggest challenges right now is the saturation in the media,” she said. “ I think my biggest struggle is trying to back up with facts that I’ve learned through all of my research-based knowledge when it comes to fitness versus what the media is just throwing at people.”

One of the issues Lotspeich said she faces is remaining authentic in a niche that often encourages unrealistic expectations. Balancing her well-being while motivating her clients is another challenge she navigates. 

At times, she spends over 12 hours at Purlife repeating the same routines, but she said her zeal for fitness and coaching fuels her. 

“I do experience burnout, and when I do I remind myself  I’m doing what I love,” she said. 

Lotspeich plans to release her first cookbook in the summer and continue inspiring people to reach their health goals. 


Delaney Mizelle, Delaney’s Customs

Delaney Mizelle is a senior exercise science major at Florida Atlantic University (Courtesy of Delaney Mizelle)

Mizelle is a senior majoring in exercise science and the owner of Delaney’s Customs, where she and her mother customize items like clothes, cups, caps, keychains and more. 

Delaney’s Customs is a Mizelle’s customizing business which centers around decorating caps, shirts, gowns, and other clothing items.

In 2019, Mizelle started her business after creating personalized headbands for her high school’s volleyball team. Since then, the mother-daughter duo has brought unique ideas to life for customers. 

“I love being able to also see people’s reactions and make it so personable to each person,” Mizelle said. 

When an order request comes in, Mizelle said she communicates with the client throughout the process to ensure they are satisfied with the results.

Mizelle handles iron-on designs and her mom takes care of embroidery and digitizing since Mizelle doesn’t have the necessary equipment while away at school. When she’s home, she’s able to work on everything. She also runs the business’ Instagram and TikTok pages.

With that mindset, Mizelle encourages others to pursue their business ventures with confidence. She advises up-and-coming business owners to have faith in themselves and their craft. 

“There’s always somebody that has something negative to say about what you’re doing, but everyone is unique in their own way and there’s never going to be too many businesses,” she said.

Stacy St. Jean, The Braid Detective

Stacy St. Jean is a senior majoring in psychology and the owner of the Braid Detective

Jean, a senior majoring in psychology, launched her hair business last October. 112 Before becoming the Braid Detective, she said she started out practicing on herself, friends and family.

She styles braids, locs, wigs and natural hair for men and women with kinky or coily hair. There is a $15 deposit securing a client’s appointment. 

Contrary to some hairstylists, St. Jean highlights that she is a mobile stylist, meaning she travels to her clients with hair and equipment prepared the night before. 

“With Instagram stylists, people feel as if they have to bring so much, and I don’t want that to be the case in my business,” she said. “I try to cater a lot to my clients.” 

Five months into entrepreneurship, St. Jean said she’s learning valuable lessons about herself and business. With her busy schedule, she said, “I learned that I can’t do it all.” She’s also educating herself about tracking her finances.

While St. Jean acknowledges the importance of learning along the way, she advises aspiring entrepreneurs to do research beforehand.  

“There’s a lot of mistakes you can avoid by doing a lot of research,” she said.

Moving forward, St. Jean said she may explore a career path in forensic psychology. As the Braid Detective, she hopes to have a steady clientele and a team of stylists.

Danesha Alceus, Sweets by Dada

Danesha Alceus is an exercise science and health promotion sophomore and the owner of Sweets by Dada, a baking business. (Courtesy of )

Alecus is an exercise science and health promotion sophomore and the owner of Sweets by Dada, a baking business. She said she bakes various things, from brownies to cakes for individual orders or catering. 

Alecus said her love for baking stemmed from making sweets with her cousins as a child. In 2019, she decided to start a business because it would be a good opportunity for her. Since then, she’s prided herself on delivering sweet treats to people. 

“My customer is my priority. I’m willing to accommodate anybody so they’re pleased,” she said.

Bringing joy to others through food requires patience and the self-motivation to spend hours in the kitchen, according to Alecus. 

Alceus bakes various things, from brownies to cakes for individual orders or catering.

“I have to mentally prepare myself so I don’t slack off,” she said. Because baking is something she enjoys doing, her time and effort don’t go in vain. 

Alecus is also passionate about athletic training. Post-grad, she plans on pursuing a career as an athletic trainer while managing her business on the side. 

“I don’t really see it as a goal-ending business, but I see it as an opportunity opener,” she said.

Though she’s set on a future in athletic training, Alecus believes stepping outside of her comfort zone through her business has benefited her personal growth and connections with others. 

“If I didn’t put myself out there, I wouldn’t get anything in return,” she said. “If it doesn’t work, then give it some time [and] pop back out again because it worked for me.”

 

 

 

Sephora Charles is a Reporter for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email Charles at [email protected].

Sephora Charles
Sephora Charles, Reporter

Sephora is a junior majoring in communications studies and an intern at the FAU Career Center. She aspires to mix her love for multimedia and exploration to be a traveling journalist, uncovering untold stories and immersing herself in diverse cultures across the globe.