Gallery: 2024 Sunshine State Classic Step Show

Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
April 23, 2024
Erika Fletcher
Asha Harris and Brandii Moore introducing the host of the Sunshine state step show in Barry Kaye Auditorium on April 20th 2024.
About the Contributor
Erika Fletcher
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

