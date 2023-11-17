Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law • 4070 Views

2
Stall doors of a men’s bathroom in General Classrooms South that display homophobic and transphobic slurs.

FAU transgender student feels unsafe, accelerates graduation date to flee state • 2420 Views

3
Official State University System (SUS) of Florida Board of Governors logo.

Board of Governors passes anti-DEI regulations against community wishes • 2225 Views

4
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.

Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday • 584 Views

5
Friends enjoying lunch in Atlantic Dining Hall.

Students and parents have mixed feelings about Atlantic Dining Hall • 410 Views

Gallery: Owls beat Bulls 3-1 in final home series

In their last home series during the regular season, FAU defeated the University of South Florida (USF) 3-1 in the first of two games.
FAU+outside+hitters+junior+Romina+Cornelio+and+sophomore+Arianna+Beckham+embrace+before+the+match+against+USF+on+Thursday%2C+Nov.+16%2C+2023+at+Eleanor+R.+Baldwin+Arena.
Gallery16 Photos
Matt Vogdes
FAU outside hitters junior Romina Cornelio and sophomore Arianna Beckham embrace before the match against USF on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Matt Vogdes, Photographer
November 17, 2023
IMG_1729
Gallery17 Photos
Matt Vogdes
FAU outside hitters junior Romina Cornelio and sophomore Arianna Beckham embrace before the match against USF on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
FAU graduate running back Kobe Lewis practicing his footwork and ball security during practice on Tuesday, Oct.17, 2023 at FAU’s practice facility
Gallery: Owls Prepare for first homecoming in AAC
Photo of FAU player hitting a softball against MTSU | Courtesy of FAU Athletics
Softball: The Owls' fall short to the Blue Raiders to end season
Angela Christen after her graduation from basic training. Courtesy of Christen.
‘If the military wanted you to have a family, they would have issued you one’: The struggles of women in the military
Left to right: Veteran Owls Clubs Lenine Dolidor, Natalie Noesi, Keyon McDavis, Deyonce Briggs and Michael Carroll in front of the Student Union.
Uniting warriors: How Veteran Owls foster a brotherhood among past, present, future veterans
Senior Katerina Filip awaiting a serve in the final home match of her FAU career against FIU on April 7, 2023
Women’s Tennis: Owls capped the regular season honoring two seniors after defeat
Beach boys back at practice
Beach boys back at practice

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *