Gallery: Owls beat Bulls 3-1 in final home series

Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law • 4070 Views
FAU transgender student feels unsafe, accelerates graduation date to flee state • 2420 Views
Board of Governors passes anti-DEI regulations against community wishes • 2225 Views
Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday • 584 Views
Students and parents have mixed feelings about Atlantic Dining Hall • 410 Views
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Δ