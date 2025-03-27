Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Application Submission Form
Story Tips Submission Form
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Read our latest print!
Categories:

Football: Former FAU players showcase their talents at Pro Day

From Boca Raton to the big leagues, these Owls hope to impress coaches and scouts to potentially make it to the NFL.
Clay Williams
The banner for Pro Day that Florida Atlantic hosted on March 25, 2025.
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
March 27, 2025

Florida Atlantic football hosted its annual Pro Day, where 15 former FAU players returned to their old camping grounds hoping to impress some National Football League (NFL) scouts, at the Flager Credit Union Stadium on March 25.

Pro Day is more than just a day full of drills; it is an opportunity for college athletes aspiring to enter the NFL. This is especially important for programs like FAU that may not receive the same national spotlight as larger schools. The players are able to demonstrate their talents directly to NFL scouts and coaches.

FAU athletes had the opportunity to showcase their physical portfolio to over 20 scouts across NFL teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. These athletes were asked to perform drills that tested strength, speed, and agility; from the vertical jump, bench press, broad jump, and 40-yard dash.

Former defensive back Kahzir “Buggs” Brown had a standout performance across all skills tests, recording a 37.5-inch vertical jump, completing one set of 24 reps (245 lbs) for bench press, 10.1 broad jump and running a 4.42 for the 40-yard dash.

Kahzir “Buggs” Brown at FAU’s 2025 Pro Day.

“This came with the hard work I was doing and training for the last three months, working hard every day, lifting for four hours-plus, keeping my faith in God; it just worked out for me,” Brown said to the University Press. 

Brown, a transfer from the University of Maine, made a big impression on FAU’s roster last season, recording 44 tackles on the year.

He was named preseason Phil Smith All-AAC Third Team, preseason Athlon All-AAC Fourth Team and preseason College Football Network All-AAC Second Team.

Throughout his four years of playing college football, Brown talked about how the most significant piece of advice he has received has been to “stand down.”

“A lot of people got opportunities I thought I should have. It’s not my time; it’s God’s time. Just being patient and sticking it out, and your opportunity going to come, so when it comes you got to capitalize,” said Brown.

Athletes were also able to meet with the teams that were there to evaluate their talent and their interests further. Buggs told the University Press he had informal meetings with teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders. 

“I don’t know what it’s gonna lead to, but hopefully leading to me getting drafted,” said Brown.

Michal Antoine Jr. at FAU’s 2025 Pro Day.

Former defensive back Michal Antoine Jr. was another Owl who gave their all on Tuesday, recording a 28.5-inch vertical jump. 

“I hope the scouts noticed my work ethic, that I can get in and out of my breaks, that I can catch the ball, that my hips are pretty good, that I can explode out of my sprints, and just know that I’m a dog,” said Antoine Jr. “I hope they saw what I can do on the field when it comes to physicality when it comes to attacking the ball, and when it comes to speed.”

The transfer from Iowa State shared his game performance throughout his collegiate career and how these experiences have shaped him into the player that he is today.

“Always remember your ‘why,’ I pray to everyone who says He allowed me to be here,” aid Antoine Jr. “Every time I wake up, I remember why I’m supposed to be here. I was made to be here, and I’m gonna seize my opportunity as I prove to everybody I can play here.”

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Head coach Zach Kittley at Flagler Credit Union Field Stadium.
Football: Zach Kittley announces his official on-field coaching staff for the upcoming season
Caden Veltkamp at his official visit to Florida Atlantic.
Meet Caden Veltkamp: Florida Atlantic football’s next big play-maker
Roc Bellantoni speaking to FAU’s football team at practice.
Source: Roc Bellantoni’s second departure from FAU, signs with Auburn Tigers
Head coach Zach Kittley posing with a customized jersey with his name on it at his inaugural press conference
A new era: FAU’s new football head coach Zach Kittley holds his inaugural press conference
FAU Athletics announcement of Zach Kittley as new football head coach.
Football: Zach Kittley is FAU football’s next head coach
FAU's third-string quarterback Tyriq Starks throwing in his first career start against Charlotte. The Owls fell 39-27 in their final home game of the 2024 season.
Football: FAU fumbles final home game of the season to University of North Carolina at Charlotte
More in Sports
Head Coach Jennifer Sullivan making calls during FAU's match against Palm Beach Atlantic on November 10, 2021. Sullivan got her first win as a head coach in her collegiate career against PBA.
Women’s Basketball: Head Coach Jennifer Sullivan departs from Paradise for assistant coach position at Missouri
The Florida Atlantic Owls celebrating during their series against the Rice Owls.
Baseball: Florida Atlantic goes 2-1 in their first conference series of the season against Rice
FAU band performing during halftime at a football game on Sept. 2, 2017.
Marching Owls: How the FAU band prepares preflight
FAU guard Niccolo Moretti driving to the basket while center Matas Vokietaitis set a screen against Dayton.
Men’s Basketball: FAU’s season comes to a close in an NIT game against Dayton
The Florida Atlantic baseball team celebrate last season on March 12, 2024 against the University of Miami.
Baseball: An inside look into the Owls American Athletic Conference schedule
Matas Vokietaitis (left), Devin Vanterpool (middle), and Baba Miller (right) at their game versus Charlotte.
Men’s Basketball: Four Owls take home American Athletic Conference awards, one takes home three
More in Top Stories
Upper left to down, Sweets by Dada, Kaitlyn FitLife, Delaney's Customs, and Ti Belle Minks.
Booked and busy: FAU entrepreneurs share their success stories in rigid industry
Scooters parked outside of Innovation Village Apartments North.
No scooters indoors: FAU’s new policy frustrates students
Members of the Christian ministry Revival Florida before their "Jesus March" on March 20.
Non-FAU ministry members host ‘Jesus March’ on Boca Raton campus
Vinny's Café is located in Boca Raton, FL, offering their TikTok famous chicken caesar wrap.
Vinny’s Café: A local favorite turned viral sensation
Close view of a Resident Assistant suite in Heritage Park Tower.
More than free housing: The demands and rewards of being an RA
An image of the Florida Senate logo seal (Courtesy of Flsenate.gov).
Refining the future of universities: Florida Senate bills you need to know in this legislative session
About the Contributor
Angelina Martell
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
Angelina Martell is a junior at Florida Atlantic University pursuing a major in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. When she isn’t on the court reporting, Angelina is on the court working as one of FAU men’s basketball student team managers; this is Angelina’s 2nd season with the Owls. Angelina has huge aspirations to become a sports journalist, more specifically a court-side reporter working for either a professional basketball or football team or for a major sports network like ESPN.