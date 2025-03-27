Football: Former FAU players showcase their talents at Pro Day

Florida Atlantic football hosted its annual Pro Day, where 15 former FAU players returned to their old camping grounds hoping to impress some National Football League (NFL) scouts, at the Flager Credit Union Stadium on March 25.

Pro Day is more than just a day full of drills; it is an opportunity for college athletes aspiring to enter the NFL. This is especially important for programs like FAU that may not receive the same national spotlight as larger schools. The players are able to demonstrate their talents directly to NFL scouts and coaches.

FAU athletes had the opportunity to showcase their physical portfolio to over 20 scouts across NFL teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. These athletes were asked to perform drills that tested strength, speed, and agility; from the vertical jump, bench press, broad jump, and 40-yard dash.

Former defensive back Kahzir “Buggs” Brown had a standout performance across all skills tests, recording a 37.5-inch vertical jump, completing one set of 24 reps (245 lbs) for bench press, 10.1 broad jump and running a 4.42 for the 40-yard dash.

“This came with the hard work I was doing and training for the last three months, working hard every day, lifting for four hours-plus, keeping my faith in God; it just worked out for me,” Brown said to the University Press.

Brown, a transfer from the University of Maine, made a big impression on FAU’s roster last season, recording 44 tackles on the year.

He was named preseason Phil Smith All-AAC Third Team, preseason Athlon All-AAC Fourth Team and preseason College Football Network All-AAC Second Team.

Throughout his four years of playing college football, Brown talked about how the most significant piece of advice he has received has been to “stand down.”

“A lot of people got opportunities I thought I should have. It’s not my time; it’s God’s time. Just being patient and sticking it out, and your opportunity going to come, so when it comes you got to capitalize,” said Brown.

Athletes were also able to meet with the teams that were there to evaluate their talent and their interests further. Buggs told the University Press he had informal meetings with teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I don’t know what it’s gonna lead to, but hopefully leading to me getting drafted,” said Brown.

Former defensive back Michal Antoine Jr. was another Owl who gave their all on Tuesday, recording a 28.5-inch vertical jump.

“I hope the scouts noticed my work ethic, that I can get in and out of my breaks, that I can catch the ball, that my hips are pretty good, that I can explode out of my sprints, and just know that I’m a dog,” said Antoine Jr. “I hope they saw what I can do on the field when it comes to physicality when it comes to attacking the ball, and when it comes to speed.”

The transfer from Iowa State shared his game performance throughout his collegiate career and how these experiences have shaped him into the player that he is today.

“Always remember your ‘why,’ I pray to everyone who says He allowed me to be here,” aid Antoine Jr. “Every time I wake up, I remember why I’m supposed to be here. I was made to be here, and I’m gonna seize my opportunity as I prove to everybody I can play here.”

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.