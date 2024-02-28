Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Gallery: Recent FAU Softball Tournaments

FAU’s softball team has began their season with some big wins during the month of February.
Presley+Leebrick+running+to+3rd+base+after+a+big+hit+against+Michigan+State+University+on+February+10th%2C+2024+during+the+Paradise+Classic+tournament.
Erika Fletcher
Presley Leebrick running to 3rd base after a big hit against Michigan State University on February 10th, 2024 during the Paradise Classic tournament.
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
February 28, 2024
IMG_5915
Gallery21 Photos
Erika Fletcher
FAU senior Zoey Jones hits a pitch by Michigan State University player on February 10th, 2024 during the Paradise Classic tournament.
About the Contributor
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

