Women’s Basketball: FAU names LeAnn Freeland as the team’s next head coach

Former Nova Southeastern head coach, with 11 NCAA tournament appearances, is coming in as the next head coach for the Women’s Basketball team.
Courtesy of a post on the Florida Atlantic Women’s Basketball Instagram page.
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
April 1, 2025

Florida Atlantic University’s Athletics Department hired Nova Southeastern University (NSU) head coach LeAnn Freeland on April 1 as the seventh head coach for the Women’s Basketball team.

This news comes after the recent departure of former FAU head coach Jennifer Sullivan one week ago, who served as the head coach for four years and accumulated a 39-83 record during her time with the Owls.

Freeland comes to FAU from just across the pond in Davie, Florida, where she served as NSU’s head coach for 14 years, from 2011 to 2025. Prior to NSU, Freeland head-coached at the University of Indianapolis for four years from 2007-2011.

Freeland has won 70% of her career games, holding a 365-159 record across both teams with six conference championships, 11 NCAA Tournament appearances in 17 seasons, four Elite Eights and one Final Four in 2014. She was named “Coach of the Year” at the Sunshine State Conference (SSC) in 2015, 2016 and 2024.

“It’s an exciting day to be an Owl; I am truly honored and fired up for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program at Florida Atlantic,” said Freeland in her press release. “Having lived and coached in this area for quite some time, I’ve seen first-hand the awesome things happening at Florida Atlantic. I know there is tremendous potential for the women’s basketball program to be successful.”

FAU currently has around five players who entered the transfer portal; players such as star guard Mya Perry, guard Stefanie Ingram and center Lovisa Asbrink Hose have taken to social media to announce their departure.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
Angelina Martell is a junior at Florida Atlantic University pursuing a major in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. When she isn’t on the court reporting, Angelina is on the court working as one of FAU men’s basketball student team managers; this is Angelina’s 2nd season with the Owls. Angelina has huge aspirations to become a sports journalist, more specifically a court-side reporter working for either a professional basketball or football team or for a major sports network like ESPN.