Softball: Owls earn national ranking for first time since 2016

As of week seven, Florida Atlantic’s softball team (30-8, 10-2 AAC) is ranked No. 25 on the Softball America poll. This marks their first time with a national ranking since 2016.

With the new rankings for week eight, they have been dropped out of the contest but still hold votes.

Since the ranking last Monday, the Owls won their series against the East Carolina University Pirates (25-11, 3-9 AAC), 2-1.

The ranking comes in head coach Jordan Clark’s second season with FAU. Last season, the team finished with a record of 35-20. Prior to her time at FAU, Clark had been an assistant coach at Ohio State University for four years.

“Owls making waves,” Clark said on her Twitter (X) account, acknowledging the team’s appearance in the top 25 rankings.

This season, the Owls have had two wins against Big 10 teams, Michigan State University and Michigan University, which is familiar competition for Clark after coming from a school in their conference.

In the Owls’ first season in the AAC, they are currently tied for first place in the conference with North Texas University (21-13, 10-2 AAC).

The Owls are 16-4 in their last 20 games and hold a +87 run differential.

Freshman Kiley Channell, from Keystone Heights, Fla., is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation in doubles with 16 in 36 games.

FAU’s next game is scheduled for April 5 against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (20-13, 8-4 AAC).

Megan Bruinsma is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or X(Twitter) @MeganBruinsma.