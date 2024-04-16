Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Baseball: Owls drop series to Wichita State after taking game one

FAU (19-14, 6-6 AAC) goes 1-2 in a three game series to the Shockers.
John+McCormack+on+the+mound+with+FAU+baseball+players+in+their+14-9+loss+to+Wichita+State%2C+Apr.+13.
FAU Athletics
John McCormack on the mound with FAU baseball players in their 14-9 loss to Wichita State, Apr. 13.
Jahsheem Benjamin, Staff Writer
April 16, 2024

FAU Baseball (19-14, 6-6 AAC) dropped the series against conference foe Wichita State Shockers (21-16, 7-5 AAC) after dropping the series’ final two games.

This matchup made history as the Owls took on Wichita State for the first time in program history. 

Game 1 (Friday, April 12th): FAU 4, WSU 2

In the top of the fourth, the Owls’ offense came alive with a leadoff single by infielder Patrick Ward. The next batter, catcher John Schroeder, smashed a two-run home run to left field, pushing the Owls’ lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Shockers tied the game with the help of an RBI double and an RBI groundout.

At the top of the seventh, the Owls regained the lead with the help of a sacrifice fly to the right field by outfielder Spencer Rich.

In the top of the eighth, Schroeder launched his second home run of the game, giving the Owls an insurance run to their lead. This was Schroeder’s sixth home run of the season.

The Owls’ pitching came to play this evening, allowing only two earned runs. Starting pitcher C.J. Williams pitched five and a third innings, allowing only two runs Wichita State scored and striking out six. Pitcher Steven Andrews pitched in relief and ended up getting the win tonight.

In the bottom of the ninth, Pitcher Danny Trehey closed the game for the Owls.

“We did a lot of things right tonight, we pitched extremely well,” said FAU head coach John McCormack after the victory.

Game 2 (Saturday, April 13th): WSU 14, FAU 9

This game was one to forget for the Owls with how it ended. Both teams carried their momentum, but it was Wichita State who scored big in the bottom of the eighth.

In the bottom of the 1st, the Shockers scored first with an RBI single to center field. The Owls responded with a solo home run by infielder Christian Adams. The Owls scored another run after a throwing error by the opponent’s catcher.

Trailing by two runs in the top of the third, the Owls swung the momentum back with a three-run home run by infielder Emilio Gonzalez.

In the top of the fifth, the Owls got an insurance run due to a Shocker error, pushing their lead to 6-4.

After both teams traded a few back-to-back runs, the Owls were down 7-6. Catcher John Schroeder delivered a clutch two-run home run to right field to get the Owls back in the lead. This home run was his third of this weekend.

Heading into the top of the eighth, the score was tied at 8. Outfielder Jalen Debose hit an RBI single to put the Owls back on top.

The bottom of the eighth was the game’s turning point as the Owls’ relief pitching gave up six runs, extending theShockers’ lead to 14-9. The Owls would go scoreless in the final top half of the inning, losing this game in meltdown fashion.

The Owls’ pitching wasn’t as sharp as it was in the first game. Every pitcher in today’s game gave up at least one run.

“In the end, we came up short. We have to regroup and win the series tomorrow,” said McCormack after the loss.

Game 3 (Sunday, April 14th): WSU 10, FAU 5 (8 inn.)

Wichita State’s offense was all over FAU’s starting pitcher Trey Beard this game, as he gave up seven earned runs in 4.2 innings. 

Trailing by seven in the top of the sixth, the Owls got on the board courtesy of an RBI groundout.

The bottom of the seventh was an outstanding offensive performance by the Owls as they got two runs on the board with a pair of RBI singles by outfielder Jalen Debose and outfielder Spencer Rich. The Owls allocated two more runs this inning due to two walks while the bases were loaded.

The Shockers tallied two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, increasing their lead to 5-10.

The game was called in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a travel deadline for the Owls.

The Owls will be finishing their road trip this Tuesday, April 16th. They’re heading back to South Florida to take on Florida International University. The first pitch will be broadcast on ESPN + at 6 p.m.

Jahsheem Benjamin is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @JBenzzofficial.

Jahsheem Benjamin, Staff Writer
Jahsheem started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the desire to learn and gain more knowledge regarding local sports. He recently graduated from the FAU arts and letters program majoring in Communication Studies in May of 2024 and is going to enroll in the graduate program of communications in the fall of 2024. He plans on becoming a freelance sports writer/sports producer. Jahsheem currently writes for the UP and T.D.T Media.

