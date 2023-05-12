Softball: The Owls’ fall short to the Blue Raiders to end season

Jordan Clark’s first season as head coach ends with a 2-1 loss to MTSU in the elimination bracket of the C-USA Tournament.

FAU Softball (35-19, 15-9 C-USA) saw their season come to a close with a 2-1 loss to the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders (MTSU) (36-18, 13-10 C-USA) in the elimination bracket of the Conference USA Championship Friday afternoon.

MTSU got the scoring started in the top of the first. Sophomore Laura Mealer hit a fly out to center field, allowing junior Shelby Echols to score the first run of the game.

Following two scoreless innings, the Owls got on the board as senior infielder Sommer Baker hit a sac fly to left center, bringing sophomore outfielder Abby Ota home to tie the game one run apiece.

In the top of the sixth, MTSU sophomore Anyce Harvey hit a grounded out, but that allowed Mealer to score the go ahead run.

After scoring their only run in the third, FAU was held scoreless on offense after to seal the one run defeat and the end of their season.

Conference USA Pitcher of the Year sophomore Gabby Sacco pitched all seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs, striking out three batters.

This was Jordan Clark’s first season as softball head coach for FAU, becoming the second coach in program history behind the late Joan Joyce. The Owls finished their season as the fourth-best team in the C-USA as they will now transition to the American Athletic Conference.

