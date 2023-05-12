Softball: After a loss against Charlotte, the Owls comeback to beat the Blazers

The 4-seed Owls comeback to lose to the 1-seed 49ers, but the Owls win against the Blazers to keep their season alive.

The 4-seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-19, 15-9 C-USA) nearly came back from a four-run deficit, but fell 4-3 to the top-seeded University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (33-19, 16-7 C-USA) on Day 2 of the Conference USA Softball Championship.

The game opened up with a sacrifice fly by Charlotte freshman Lexi Winters which sent home junior Ashleigh Washington from third to score the first run.

After a scoreless second inning, the 49ers scored two more runs on a pair of solo homers; first by senior Cori Hoffler and then another by graduate Bailey Vannoy. In the fifth inning, Hoffler hit her second home run of the day to push the 49ers’ lead up 4-0.

The Owls came alive in the sixth with a freshman infielder Jesiana Mora solo homer. Day 1’s star player, graduate infielder Maya Amm, hammered an RBI triple, bringing junior catcher Olivia Peterson to home plate. Senior outfielder Caryssa Orland’s single to right field scored Amm from third bringing the score to 4-3.

Conference USA Pitcher of the Year sophomore Gabby Sacco got the start again after pitching a complete game the day before in their win over Western Kentucky. However her strong showing didn’t completely carry over to Thursday as Sacco pitched three innings, allowed three hits and runs, and struck out three runners. She was replaced in the fourth inning by sophomore right-hander Ainsley Lambert.

Their defeat to the 49ers set the Owls up to face the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers (29-24, 16-8 C-USA) in the first round of the Elimination Bracket on Friday.

Elimination Bracket First Round- FAU 5, UAB 3

After their loss to the 49ers, the Owls beat the Blazers 5-3 in the first round of the Elimination Bracket on Friday morning to keep their season alive.

The Owls started the game with an early lead when Peterson knocked an RBI double, scoring Mora from third to take a 1-0 lead.

Blazer sophomore Lindsey Smith hit a double in the bottom of the third, bringing home two runs, before junior Lilly Crowe scored another with an RBI single to put the Blazers ahead 3-1.

In the top of the fifth, Peterson struck out swinging; However, with a passed ball during that at bat allowed senior infielder Sommer Baker to score from third shrinking the Blazers’ lead to 3-2

Just when it seemed Jordan Clark’s first season as head coach was on the ropes as the Owls were down a run in the final inning, junior outfielder Cammeo Presutti came alive. In the top of the seventh, Presutti hit a triple down the right field line scoring two, before scoring herself on a throwing error to give FAU a late 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, sophomore pitcher finished a solid performance out of the bullpen by keeping the Blazers’ to secure the 5-3 win and keep the Owls’ season alive.

The Owls will face the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders today at 3:30 p.m. It will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04.