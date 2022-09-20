Board of Trustees: Stacy Volnick to serve as interim president starting in 2023

Volnick will replace President John Kelly, who will step down at the end of the year.

FAU has found its interim president who will take over after John Kelly steps down starting in 2023.

During a Board of Trustees meeting at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Fort Pierce on Sept. 19, university officials unanimously approved Stacy Volnick for the position.

Volnick is currently the chief operating officer and vice president of administrative affairs, which provides business and functional services that enhance the university experience for the FAU community and promote the institution’s academic mission. She is also a member of the university’s executive leadership team, which reports directly to the president.

“Volnick was an obvious choice for a smooth and seamless transition during the presidential search,” Chairman Brad Levine wrote in an email announcement to the FAU community Tuesday morning. “Her appointment is subject to the approval of the State University System of Florida Board of Governors. Volnick, as interim, will not apply to be the permanent president.”

The Florida Board of Governors, which governs every public university in the state, will vote to approve Volnick’s confirmation in a meeting that will take place at the University of South Florida in Tampa on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

Stepping away from president after eight years, Kelly will remain at FAU as the university’s president emeritus. This means he will continue to help the Board of Trustees complete certain projects important to them.

“Whomever replaces President Kelly as Florida Atlantic’s eighth president has enormous shoes to fill. As we begin this search, the university will be in the safest possible hands,” Levine said. “Please congratulate Volnick when you see her. I have no doubt she has the full support of everyone associated with this great university.”

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.