FAU women’s soccer announces 2022 schedule

The FAU women’s soccer program showcased its schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday evening.

Head coach Patrick Baker is entering his 10th year with the team, as he hopes to make noise with the squad.

The Owls will kick off their season-opener against the University of Alabama at Howard Schnellenberger Field in FAU Stadium on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. This is the first time the team will take on the Crimson Tide in its history.

FAU will return to their home pitch at the soccer stadium for a pair of matches against Detroit Mercy University and the University of Miami on Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. and Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. As the team plays the Titans for the first time since 1998, they will try to avenge last season’s 1-0 defeat on the road to the Hurricanes.

Finishing their three-game homestand, the Owls will head to Tampa, Fla., facing the University of South Florida (USF) on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. FAU managed to escape with a 1-1 draw in last season’s matchup.

FAU will have another anticipated encounter to look forward to heading back home, taking on Oklahoma State University on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. This marks the first encounter for both sides.

After a quick trip to Fort Myers, Fla., to play Florida Gulf Coast University on Sept. 4 at 1 p.m., FAU will then travel to Tennessee for two games against the University of Memphis on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. and the University of Tennessee at Martin on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. The Owls last took on the Tigers in a 4-0 defeat in 2013, while they have not faced UT Martin since 2001.

To conclude non-conference play, FAU will host the University of Kansas on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. 2019 was the last time these two teams met, which the Jayhawks achieved a 1-0 victory in the process.

Playing their final season in C-USA, the Owls begin conference play with a tough matchup on the road in Denton, Texas, against the University of North Texas on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. A game-winner from then-forward Miracle Porter allowed the team to escape with a 2-1 double overtime victory over the Mean Green.

FAU returns home for a Sept. 22 encounter with the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) at 7 p.m. The two sides last played one another in 2019, which the Owls earned a respectable 2-1 win at home.

The Owls will then head out for a two-game road trip, first playing the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. and Rice University on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. FAU last played both teams in 2019, earning 2-1 and 3-2 victories.

FAU will host two games, first being against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. The squad beat the 49ers in a penalty shootout during the first round of last year’s C-USA Tournament, while they were content with a 1-0 road victory over the Miners during the regular season.

In what could be an important game this late in the season, the Owls will take on Western Kentucky University on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m in Bowling Green, Ky. FAU completed a 1-0 upset against the Hilltoppers to secure its spot in last year’s C-USA Tournament.

On Oct. 16 at 1 p.m., the Owls will face Louisiana Tech at home. FAU last played the Bulldogs in 2019, which they lost 1-0 in overtime.

FAU will play its last road game of the season in Murfreesboro, Tenn., against Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. The Owls had their struggles against the Blue Raiders, losing 1-0 in last season’s matchup.

The Owls will conclude conference play against Florida International University (FIU) at home on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The squad settled for a 1-1 draw at the Panthers’ home pitch, as FIU tested them during the overtime periods.

FAU finished the Fall 2021 campaign with a 6-7-5 record (4-2-2 C-USA), losing 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament to Southern Mississippi University for back-to-back seasons.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.