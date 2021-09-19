Women’s Soccer: Owls settle for a tough 1-1 draw at FIU

FAU women’s soccer (3-4-3, 1-0-1 C-USA) went on the road to Miami, Fla. as the team drew 1-1 with in-state rivals Florida International University (1-8-1, 0-1-1 C-USA) on Sunday night.

After more than 13 minutes of action, the Panthers got on the board. Freshman forward Noemi Paquin earned her third goal of the season with a volley shot that sped past freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen to give FIU the lead.

Whenever the Owls tried to find an equalizer, whether it was senior midfielder Sammy Vitols crossing the ball inside the box or freshman forward Mia Sennes using a short pass to deliver it inside, the FIU defenders continuously intercepted every ball to keep FAU scoreless at halftime.

Senior forward Miracle Porter had a shot on target in the 57th minute, but her shot was saved as the ball went straight into the arms of FIU’s junior goalkeeper Ithaisa Vinoly.

The Owls finally found their equalizer in the 72nd minute. Sennes wonderfully struck the ball into the net to attain her second goal of the season.

Porter nearly had a potential game-winner in the 85th minute. Unfortunately for her, it was blocked as FAU headed into its fifth overtime this season.

FAU and FIU combined for nine shots throughout both periods of extra time, but nothing came to fruition as both teams had to settle for a tie when time expired.

Despite conceding a goal, Cohen had a serviceable night, making seven saves that kept the Owls in the game, especially after they scored the game-tying goal.

The Owls continue on the road as they travel to Charlotte, N.C. to face the University of Charlotte on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. The match will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.