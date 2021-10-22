Women’s Soccer: Owls stun Western Kentucky on the road

FAU women’s soccer (6-5-4, 4-1-2 C-USA) played its last road game this season in Bowling Green, Ky. The team took down the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-4, 5-2 C-USA) 1-0 in conference play Friday evening.

The Hilltoppers got the game’s first shot on target in the ninth minute thanks to junior forward Katie Erwin, but freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen denied her the opportunity to score.

FAU broke the deadlock in the 36th minute as senior forward Miracle Porter received a pass from junior defender Hailey Landrus and launched a fast strike into the net to give the Owls the lead heading into halftime.

The Owls had a chance to extend their lead with a penalty kick in the 49th minute from graduate forward Bri Austin. Unfortunately for her, Western Kentucky’s graduate goalkeeper Alexis Bach saved the shot attempt.

Western Kentucky spent the entire second half searching for a possible equalizer as the team accumulated two shots on target in the 68th and 73rd minutes, but Cohen kept those shots from going in as she earned her fourth clean sheet this season.

With their spot in the Conference USA Tournament already clinched, the Owls will fight for positioning in their season finale at home against Old Dominion in the FAU Soccer Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.