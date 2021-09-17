Women’s Soccer: FAU opens C-USA play with exciting 2-1 overtime victory over North Texas

Following a tough home shutout loss to Florida Gulf Coast this past Sunday, FAU women’s soccer (3-4-2, 1-0-0 C-USA) needed to build some momentum in their first conference match of the season Thursday night against North Texas (5-2-2, 0-1-0 C-USA).

Luckily for the Owls, they overcame an early deficit to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Mean Green in overtime, giving them a strong start in the conference.

The first half showed two active sides with an eye towards goal, as both teams traded blow for blow.

North Texas started off the scoring in the 40th minute via a header from sophomore midfielder Devyn Flannery. The goal came despite FAU aggressively creating opportunities towards goal, yet their aggressiveness would continue despite initially conceding.

FAU was quick in its response, as redshirt freshman forward Mia Sennes bagged her first goal of the season in the 41st minute via an assist from junior midfielder Thelma Hermannsdottir.

Beyond their goal, FAU forced the Mean Green’s fifth-year goalkeeper, Sarah Fuller, to make three saves as the Owls attempted six shots in the half.

The second half saw FAU dominate both sides of the ball, as they attempted seven shots and held North Texas to only two shots. North Texas was unable to record a single shot on goal, continuing a strong defensive presence shown by the Owls throughout the season so far.

Despite shots on target from redshirt junior midfielder Gi Kristec, graduate forward Bri Austin, and senior forward Miracle Porter, the Owls were unable to secure a lead going into the end of regulation.

Similar to Tuesday night’s game in which the men’s team scored to pull off a 3-2 overtime comeback victory over Florida Gulf Coast, the women’s also secured their victory deep into overtime.

In the 108th minute of the match, Porter showed impressive skill as she dribbled past a defender then fired the ball past the goalie into the net to secure the Owls’ third win of the season. It was Porter’s second goal of the season, and gave FAU its first overtime win of the season after drawing in two and losing one in its previous three attempts.

Following this victory, the Owls next face rival FIU in Miami, Fla. on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Eston Parker III is the photo editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @estonparker