Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Men’s Soccer: FAU faces defeat in semifinals to Charlotte 49ers

Owls’ plans for securing a spot in the AAC Men’s Soccer Championship fall short after losing 3-1 against Charlotte 49ers.
Courtesy of AAC Media
FAU graduate defender Tom Abrahamsson (#20) defending the ball against a Charlotte player during the Owls’ 3-1 loss in the AAC Men’s Soccer Tournament semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
Jackson Gore, Staff Writer
November 10, 2023

The Florida Atlantic Owls (6-8-3, 3-5 AAC) lost to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (10-3-1, 6-2 AAC) in the semifinals of the AAC Men’s Soccer Tournament on Thursday night.

Charlotte started the game by setting the tone with more attacks on goal. The Owls fought back defensively. 

Charlotte senior forward Jonathan Nyandjo was able to capitalize on a penalty by FAU and scored a goal, putting Charlotte up 1-0. As the Owls tried to regain their balance, the 49ers took advantage of the shift in momentum with a shot on goal. 

The Owls returned to the drawing board at halftime down 1-0.

“Down one nil we got to create some chances. We got to pass the ball around,” said head coach Joey Worthen after a tough first half. 

FAU senior midfielder Arthur Widiez entered Charlotte territory in the first five minutes of the second half and found the equalizer. Moments after Widiez’s goal, an immediate response came from Charlotte junior forward Brigham Larson which placed the 49ers back on top, 2-1. 

After the goal, the Owls tried to open up opportunities. Things began to look dark for the Owls as the game’s ending grew closer, and the 49ers continued to keep the ball on the Owls’ side of the pitch.

With almost five minutes left of play, tensions rose for the Owls. In the closing seconds, Larson scored yet another goal for the 49ers, putting the icing on the cake and effectively ending the Owls’ season. The Charlottes plays the championship game on Sunday, but the opponent is yet to be decided. 

Jackson Gore is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this story or others, email him at [email protected] or DM him at jackson_raton.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
